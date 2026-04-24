April 24, 2026 5:17 PM हिंदी

Rahman on Michael Jackson biopic: Absolutely overwhelmed!

Rahman on Michael Jackson biopic: Absolutely overwhelmed! (Photo Credit: Rahman/Instagram)

Chennai, April 24 (IANS) Actor Rahman, who has made a name for himself in both Tamil and Malayalam cinema, on Friday disclosed that he was "absolutely overwhelmed" to watch 'Michael', the just released biopic of pop legend Michael Jackson.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a post on the film, Rahman, who has played the lead in a number of Tamil and Malayalam films, wrote, "First day, first show!

Watching the biopic of Michael Jackson was nothing short of magical. Seeing my all-time hero come alive on the big screen was an unforgettable experience. It took me straight back to my childhood, flooding me with pure nostalgia and emotion."

The actor, who also posted videos of him with his family member at the theatre, further said, "The film is beautifully made, capturing the essence, brilliance, and spirit of a legend. Hats off to the entire team for creating something so remarkable. This is truly a special treat for those who grew up in the ’70s and ’80s. Absolutely overwhelmed—what a joyful, heartwarming experience!"

Rahman isn't the only film celebrity to have praised the film.

Malayalam actress Revathi, who has also acted in Tamil films, too wrote, “#michael_jackson Watched Michael and was taken back to the early 80s when his music was a rage… what charisma he had, what an artist…”

She went on to say, “He owned the stage he performed on… there is a lot to learn about dedication, focus and being sensitive to the world around, believing that art and music can change the world!!! A true artist is one who is always trying to speak with their Art… in memory of MJ”.

For the unaware, 'Michael' is a biographical film directed by Antoine Fuqua. It follows the life of the American singer Michael Jackson, covering his involvement in the Jackson 5 in the 1960s to the 1980s Bad tour.

Jackson is portrayed by his nephew Jaafar Jackson and as a child by Juliano Krue Valdi, both in their film debuts. The supporting cast includes Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Varun Tej, Ritika Naik-starrer Korean Kanakaraju's makers drop BTS video of 'Kamsahamnida' song (Photo Credit: First Frame Entertainments/Instagram)

Varun Tej, Ritika Naik-starrer Korean Kanakaraju's makers drop BTS video of 'Kamsahamnida' song

India, S. Korea sign landmark Paris Agreement Article 6.2 pact to launch cross-border carbon market

India, S. Korea sign landmark Paris Agreement Article 6.2 pact to launch cross-border carbon market

DGCA’s second FTO ranking out: Training standards improve, one institute in ‘A’ category

Centre doubles down on enhancing safety in flying training institutes

Golf: Diksha Dagar off to fine start with 5-under in South Africa

Golf: Diksha Dagar off to fine start with 5-under in South Africa

Rahul Gandhi is agent of China: Manoj Tiwari after General Naravane's remark

Rahul Gandhi is 'agent of China': Manoj Tiwari after General Naravane's remark

'Mumbai Indians have certainly missed Rohit Sharma,' says Aakash Chopra after five-time winners suffer big defeat to Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: 'Mumbai Indians have certainly missed Rohit Sharma,' says Aakash Chopra

PM Modi set to visit Australia in July, address diaspora in Melbourne: Report

PM Modi set to visit Australia in July, address diaspora in Melbourne: Report

IPL 2026: 'They need to find right approach to get back to winning,' says Harbhajan on MI's struggles

IPL 2026: 'They need to find right approach to get back to winning,' says Harbhajan on MI's struggles

US administration to work with AI firms to counter Chinese-led 'stealing' of tech advancements

US administration to work with AI firms to counter Chinese-led 'stealing' of tech advancements

Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala are 13th after Day 1 in Zurich Classic (Credit: Sahith Theegala/Instagram)

Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala are 13th after Day 1 in Zurich Classic