Raghvi Bist’s 93 anchors India A as Australia A stumble to 158/5 on Day 2

Brisbane, Aug 22 (IANS) Australia A’s middle-order faces a challenging third day after a mixed second day with bat and ball in their four-day clash against India A at Allan Border Field here on Friday.

Rain had washed out most of Day One, leaving Australia A with early hopes of exploiting tricky conditions and bowling India A out cheaply. The tourists, however, recovered strongly under sunny Brisbane skies on day two, led by Raghvi Bist’s superb 93, which kept India A in contention after they had been reduced to 5-95.

Bist’s elegant strokeplay, combined with determined support from the middle and lower-order, frustrated the hosts and ensured India A posted a solid first-innings total.

Bist’s innings was complemented by a swashbuckling 51 from No. 9 Joshitha VJ, who found the boundary seven times while sharing a 75-run 10th-wicket stand with Titas Sadhu (23). Their partnership was pivotal in pushing India A to 299, providing the team with a psychological advantage heading into Australia A’s second session at the crease.

Radha Yadav’s quickfire 33 also added valuable runs in the middle overs, while Bist fell just short of a maiden red-ball century, bowled by Maitlan Brown on the stroke of lunch.

Australia A’s bowlers did strike at regular intervals, removing early batters and keeping India A under pressure initially. Brown and Georgia Prestwidge finished with three wickets apiece, while the remaining wickets were shared between the pace attack and spinners, including Ginger, who had earlier contributed with the bat.

In reply, Australia A’s innings has been steady but cautious, with wickets falling regularly, leaving Faltum and Ginger to stabilise the middle order. Captain Tahlia Wilson’s dismissal for 49 highlighted the task at hand for the Australian side, as they navigate a 141-run deficit and aim to avoid conceding a first-innings lead that could define the match.

The hosts are on 5-158, still 141 runs behind India A’s first-innings total of 299, with Nicole Faltum (30)* and Sianna Ginger (24)* at the crease, tasked with building a platform for a competitive first-innings score.

With plenty of work still to do, Australia A will need partnerships from the middle and lower order if they are to challenge India A and stay in contention for a strong position in this four-day contest.

Brief scores:

India A 299 all out in 89.1 overs (Raghvi Bist 93, V.J. Joshitha 51; Georgia Prestwidge 3-37, Maitlan Brown 3-65) lead Australia A 158/5 in 43 overs (Tahila Wilson 49, Nicole Faltun 30 not out; Sauma Thakor 2-21, Radha Yadav 2-40) by 141 runs.

--IANS

hs/bsk/