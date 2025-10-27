Ragava Lawrence ‘spends quality time’ with Rajinikanth

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Ragava Lawrence spent quality time with superstar Rajinikanth and said that he truly cherishes every moment he gets to share with him.

Ragava took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures posing with Rajnikanth. In the images, the two stars are looking at the camera and smiling.

“I’m so happy to have spent quality time with Thalaivar @rajinikanth today after a few months. I truly cherish every moment I get to share with him. #GuruveSaranam,” Raghava wrote as the caption.

Ragava is a choreographer, film director, composer, playback singer, lyricist and film producer. He is known for his works primarily in Tamil cinema. After making his debut as a dance choreographer in 1993, he began looking for acting opportunities.

He began his career as an actor in 1998, in a Telugu film. He adopted the name "Raghava" in 2001, and worked for many renowned actors and directors in Tamil cinema throughout his career.

The actor was last seen on screen in the 2023 film period action drama film written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film, a spiritual successor to Jigarthanda, stars Ragava Lawrence, S. J. Suryah, Nimisha Sajayan, Ilavarasu, Sathyan, Naveen Chandra, Shine Tom Chacko and Aravind Akash.

Set in the 1970s, it revolves around an upcoming policeman trying to kill a gangster by going undercover as a filmmaker.

Talking about Rajinikanth, he was last seen in the action thriller “Coolie” directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde

In the film, a former coolie union leader investigates the death of his friend which leads him to a crime syndicate.

He will next be seen in Jailer 2 by Nelson Dilipkumar. A sequel to the 2023 film Jailer. It also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa reprising their roles, with S. J. Suryah, joining the cast.

--IANS

dc/