Raghav Khanna shares his experience of working with S. S. Rajamouli on his documentary

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Raghav Khanna, who has directed the upcoming documentary ‘Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story’ based on the Indian cricketer Unmukt Chand, has shared his experience of working with superstar director S. S. Rajamouli in his earlier documentary.

Raghav spoke with IANS ahead of the theatrical release of ‘Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story’, and drew the line of difference between the two documentaries that he has worked on.

He told IANS, “Every story, every film has its own singularity and as a director, I apply the lens and tailor the process accordingly. With Rajamouli sir, I was working with a man who has redefined modern Indian cinema and took Indian storytelling on a global scale in an unprecedented way. He is at the peak of his career with the global spotlight on him; and against this context, my last documentary captured his journey and the inner workings of his creative process”.

He further mentioned, “With Unmukt, we have a man, who at a young age and for a brief moment, based in the spotlight and was marked as a ‘future superstar’. Yet today, he finds himself on the periphery, watching others occupy the very stage he once believed—because the world told him so—was destined to be his. His story is a sobering yet inspirational tale of what happens when life refuses to follow the script we so carefully imagine for ourselves”.

When asked about the future of documentaries in India, the director told IANS, “The documentary filmmaking talent pool in India has grown, both in quality and numbers, exponentially in the last decade. Streaming platforms have played a pivotal role in bringing these stories to the audience”.

“Now, I feel, for the filmmakers - their responsibility to tell stories high on entertainment, impact and with clear coherence increases because you have to honour the distribution channels and audience you have. For the audience, only with their continued patronage, can this genre continue its growth. And for the distributors and streamers, they’ll also have to sustain their belief into these stories and the filmmakers, sometimes while leaning into risk and patience, to allow this genre to fully flourish while being commercially viable for all stakeholders”, he added.

Produced by Dipti Agrawal, Jaishree Khanna, Tushar Apshankar, Raghav Khanna under the banners of Riverland Entertainment, Tudip Entertainment with Priyanka Chaudhari, ‘Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story’ is set to release theatrically on September 12, 2025.

--IANS

aa/