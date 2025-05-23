May 23, 2025 6:05 PM हिंदी

Raghav Juyal dreams of giving his parents the experience of flying in a private jet

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Actor and choreographer Raghav Juyal opened up about a heartfelt dream — to see his parents fly in a private jet.

He shared that giving them this once-in-a-lifetime experience is one of his biggest goals, reflecting the deep love and gratitude he holds for them. Juyal shared, “I truly want to be present in everything I do. I want to achieve my goals. I want to have all the comforts that come with it. Most importantly, I want my parents to experience flying in a private jet. That is my dream, and I am willing to work very hard to make it happen.”

In terms of work, Raghav Juyal first gained widespread recognition as a finalist on Zee TV’s dance reality show 'Dance India Dance 3.' He later went on to mentor the team Raghav Ke Rockstars in 'Dance India Dance Li’l Masters 2' and Dance Ke Superkids,' where his team clinched the title under his leadership. He also showcased his adventurous side as a contestant on 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.'

In 2014, Juyal debuted as an actor by playing a pivotal role in the comedy film 'Sonali Cable', co-starring Rhea Chakraborty and Ali Fazal. After appearing in a string of films, the actor earned widespread acclaim for his villainous role in the thriller “Kill.” He bagged his first-ever IIFA award for his 'performance in a negative role. The actor also took to Instagram to share his happiness and wrote, “My first IIFA for my film KILL and many more to come thank u @iifa for this Thank u audience for your love I will never stop entertaining u ,I’m yours fully Thank u.”

Raghav Juyal had earlier opened up about his career goals, expressing a keen interest in experimenting with diverse genres. He mentioned being especially fond of fun, laid-back roles that let him unwind and enjoy the process of storytelling.

“I want to do everything. I want to explore every genre and play fun, easygoing characters where I can just chill and have a good time, but also take on intense and challenging roles like Masaan that really push me. I’ll act, I’ll dance, I’ll host, and I will do everything this industry has to offer. I don’t want to miss a thing, I want to do it all,” the actor had shared.

