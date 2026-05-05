Raghav Chadha's sharp attack on AAP after BJP merger; alleges vendetta, intimidation

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Launching a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday accused his former party of resorting to "vindictive politics" and misusing state machinery to target leaders who recently merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Drawing a contrast between AAP’s past and present conduct, Chadha said, "As long as we were obedient, we were called virtuous. The moment we parted ways, we were branded corrupt. Those who describe loot and plunder as 'staunch honesty' -- how can anyone maintain friendship with them?"

He went on to liken AAP's behaviour to that of "an obsessed, jilted ex", alleging that the party has been unable to accept their exit and has instead turned bitter and retaliatory.

Detailing alleged instances of harassment, Chadha claimed that since April 24, 2026 -- the day seven MPs formally joined the BJP -- multiple leaders have faced intimidation.

He cited the case of former cricketer and MP Harbhajan Singh, alleging that slogans were raised outside his residence in Jalandhar, objectionable remarks were made against his family, stones were pelted at his house, and "anti-national" graffiti appeared on the premises, allegedly with the involvement of the Punjab Police.

Chadha also accused the Punjab government of targeting industrialist and Padma Shri awardee Rajinder Gupta.

He alleged that Gupta's factory in the Malwa region, which he said supports around 30,000 families, faced administrative pressure, including the cutting of its water supply and repeated inspections by the State Pollution Control Board aimed at shutting it down.

He also raised concerns over alleged action against MP Sandeep Pathak, claiming that two "malicious and fabricated" FIRs were filed against him, accompanied by media reports suggesting his imminent arrest.

"According to sources, it is now being said that I will be the next target. Action may be taken against me as well. I want to inform you all in advance that they (AAP) may be planning to fabricate false cases against me too," Chadha said.

"Efforts are being made to tarnish our image through every possible means," he said, adding that agencies based in Mumbai had been engaged to spread abuse against them on social media.

"We are being threatened, and our families are being targeted. This is a misuse of public money for political vendetta," he alleged.

Warning against escalating political confrontation, Chadha said, "AAP governs one state, while the BJP is in power in 21 states. The path of revenge politics you have chosen can lead to consequences no one can foresee. It is better to step back."

He also appealed to Punjab government officials, urging them not to succumb to alleged pressure from political leaders.

"You are respected professionals. Do not be intimidated by threats of transfers or suspension for not acting against a handful of individuals," he said, adding that the current government's tenure is limited.

Chadha concluded by asserting that the people of Punjab would soon deliver their verdict, expressing confidence that AAP would be "wiped out" from the state in the near future.

--IANS

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