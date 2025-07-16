Raghav Chadha seeks public input ahead of Parliament’s monsoon session

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha, often seen as the party’s articulate and youthful voice in Parliament, has once again turned to the public ahead of the Monsoon Session beginning July 21.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Chadha invited citizens to suggest issues that deserve urgent national attention. “I have always tried to raise those issues in Parliament that matter to you,” Chadha wrote, urging people to use the comments section to highlight their concerns.

“Your suggestion could be the next big debate in the upcoming Monsoon Session,” he added, using hashtags like #Parliament and #MonsoonSession.

Chadha’s tweet sparked a flurry of responses, with many users raising issues such as high-income tax, GST burden, poor road infrastructure, and lack of employment opportunities, reflecting widespread public frustration over economic stagnation and rising cost of living.

This will be the first session of Parliament after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam and India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor, which could dominate national security discussions. Chadha, however, appears focused on amplifying civic and economic issues that directly affect the common man.

Notably, in the previous Winter Session, Chadha raised the issue of overpriced food at Indian airports, a move that earned him significant public praise. His intervention led to the launch of the "Udaan Yatri" cafe—an affordable food outlet at Chennai airport—followed by a similar cafe at Kolkata airport, making him a relatable figure for regular flyers.

With Parliament set to witness heated debates in the coming days, Chadha’s crowd-sourced approach may once again shape the discourse, bridging the gap between citizen grievances and legislative action.

His tweet is not just a call for suggestions, but also a political attempt to position himself as the people’s representative in the truest sense.

--IANS

sas/dan