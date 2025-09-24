September 24, 2025 3:34 PM हिंदी

Raghav Chadha complains Parineeti Chopra refuses him to love anything more than her in anniversary post

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Politician Raghav Chadha shared a playful note on social media on his anniversary, joking that wife Parineeti Chopra refuses him to love anything more than her.

On Wednesday, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary with heartfelt posts on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, Raghav posted a couple of his photos with Parineeti from their Paris trip and captioned them, “Breaking: Wife refuses to let husband love anything more than her, even cities Happy Anniversary to the girl who makes every place feel like home.@parineetichopra.”

In the images, the couple can be seen twinning in black as they strike poses for the camera. Raghav wore a black t-shirt with “I love Paris” printed on it, while the ever-goofy Parineeti playfully hid the “s” in “Paris” with her hand while posing. The two flaunted their radiant smiles while striking poses together.

The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress also shared a similar set of photos on her Instagram handle and wrote, “As a wife, it was my duty to fix the mistake Happy anniversary my Ragaii! The love of my life, my pagluu friend, my calm and composed husband - can’t wait to do the rest of my life with you … @raghavchadha88.”

Raghav and Parineeti got married on September 24, 2023, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony held at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. Parineeti’s aunt, Madhu Chopra—who is also Priyanka Chopra’s mother—was present at the wedding, along with notable guests including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Aaditya Thackeray, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, designer Manish Malhotra, and sports personalities Harbhajan Singh and Sania Mirza.

Raghava and Parineeti are all set to embrace parenthood as they are expecting their first baby together. On August 25, the couple announced their pregnancy by sharing a delightful Instagram post featuring a cake decorated with ‘1+1=3’ and a short video of the couple walking hand-in-hand.

