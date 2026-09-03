Radhika Sarathkumar discloses why she hasn't watched her superhit film 'Hi' yet!

Chennai, Sep 3 (IANS) Actress Radhika Sarathkumar, who plays an important role in director Vishnu Edavan's superhit romantic entertainer 'Hi', featuring actors Kavin and Nayanthara in the lead, has now disclosed that she hasn't seen the film yet and that she does not have the courage to see it as it was the last film in which she had worked with her dear friend K Bhagyaraj, who passed away in June this year.

Participating in a Thanks Giving meet organised by the makers of the film in the wake of the film going on to emerge a superhit, Radhika Sarathkumar said, "I want to congratulate the whole team. My greetings to everyone. These days, it's very tough for a film to succeed. It's a different market. Many people will come, claiming to know a lot many things. They will eventually escape, saying, 'They don't know'. But you, knowingly and unknowingly, arrived and have won. My wishes to you for that."

She then went on to say, "I have to say one thing. I haven't seen the film yet. I don't have the courage to see it. Poornima (the wife of late actor, director and screenplay writer Bhagyaraj) called me yesterday. She had watched the film and was emotionally moved."

Although she hadn't watched the film, Radhika went on to say that she remembered working with Bhagyaraj sir on the film. "But I remember Bhagyaraj sir. This is the last film I acted with him. We were very, very happy on the set. It was so much fun," she said.

The actress recalled a conversation with Bhagyaraj on the sets of the film on the occasion. She said, "In this movie, I want to say one thing about Bhagyaraj. When we were shooting, he would be sitting in the set and the director would be smiling and directing. When a shot was fixed, he'd turn to me and say, 'Pulla (Radhika disclosed that Bhagyaraj used to address her by that name) in this film, wouldn't it be nice to have a shot like this?'"

Radhika further said, "He would speak to me in Telugu. He used to give such wonderful suggestions. I think as a screenplay writer, director or actor, he will be missed."

The actress, while concluding her speech, urged everyone to watch the film and said that she would watch it too.

For the unaware, 'Hi', which was cleared by the Censor Board for release with a U/A certificate, hit the screens on August 28 this year.

The film, which has been jointly produced by Zee Studios South, The Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios, also features a host of actors including Prabhu, Sathyan, Adithya Kathir and Kureishi among others.

Vishnu Edavan, who is making his debut as a director with this film, had earlier worked as an associate director to ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj in several of his projects including 'Kaithi', 'Master' and 'Vikram'.

Expectations from the film were high as this was the first time that actors Nayanthara and Kavin were acting together.

The film, which boasts of a strong technical team, has music by Jen Martin and cinematography by Rajesh Shukla. Editing for the film was by the capable Philomin Raj and art direction was by Shekhar B. Dances in the film have been choreographed by Brinda while stunts have been choreographed by Dinesh Kasi.

--IANS

mkr/