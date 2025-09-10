Radhakrishnan to take oath as 15th VP of India (Lead)

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) C P Radhakrishnan, the candidate nominated by the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), was elected as the 15th Vice President of India.

He polled 452 votes to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) candidate, former Justice Sudarshan Reddy’s 300.

The winner surpassed the quota to decide victory, which was set as 377, underscoring the NDA’s parliamentary majority and coalition discipline.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 767 votes were polled, out of which 752 were found valid and 15 were invalid.

According to Rajya Sabha Secretary-General P C Mody, the returning officer, polling was held in Room No. F-101, Vasudha, Parliament House, between 10 am and 5 pm.

Counting of votes began at 6 pm after the conclusion of polling.

There was brisk voting with 96 per cent of MPs casting their ballot. Among them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first to exercise his franchise.

PM Modi was accompanied by Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal. Among other Union Ministers who cast their votes in the Vice-Presidential election were Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Nitin Gadkari.

MPs such as former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda (age 92), Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those who voted during the process.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid, the jailed MP from Baramulla, was also present for voting amid heightened security arrangements.

Several regional outfits – including the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) – and Independent MPs comprised 13 lawmakers who chose to abstain.

According to party leaders, the decision was taken in an effort to underline state-level priorities and maintain an equal distance from both the NDA and the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

The opposition, which framed the contest as an “ideological battle,” had claimed that all 315 of its MPs voted.

Radhakrishnan’s victory is being attributed to the strong bond that keeps the NDA constituents together and Prime Minister Modi’s insistence on attention to detail. According to a BJP MP, the PM had made sure that every member of his party was aware of the process and knew the exact procedure.

The polls were notified by the ECI on August 7, setting Aug 21 as the last date for filing nominations. On August 22, nominations were scrutinised in the presence of representatives from all contesting parties.

Two valid candidates emerged, and no withdrawals were recorded by the Aug 25 deadline. This completed the formal nomination process, paving the way for the poll on September 9.

Radhakrishnan will be administered the oath on Wednesday in the presence of the President of India, members of both Houses of Parliament, and constitutional dignitaries.

His five-year tenure will extend until 2030, barring any premature vacancy.

As ex officio Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, the Vice-President will preside over the Upper House and act as President in the event of a vacancy in that office, as stipulated by Articles 67 and 71 of the Constitution.

--IANS

jb/dan