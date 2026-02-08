February 08, 2026 7:22 PM हिंदी

Raashii Khanna says 'Almost there' as she commences dubbing for 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna has finally commenced the dubbing for Harish Shankar's highly-awaited action entertainer "Ustaad Bhagat Singh".

Ahead of the release of the movie on March 26, Raashii dropped some snippets from the dubbing session on her official Instagram handle.

In one of the photos, she was seen smiling at the camera while holding the script in her hands. The 'Farzi' actress further uploaded a poster of "Ustaad Bhagat Singh", featuring protagonist Pawan Kalyan on the photo-sharing app.

Elated about another project nearing the countdown, Raashii penned in the caption, "When dubbing begins, the countdown feels real. Almost there…(sic)."

Raashii has been keeping her InstaFam updated by sharing various exciting glimpses from the project.

In December last year, Raashii posted some BTS videos of herself from the sets of "Ustaad Bhagat Singh".

She took to her official Instagram handle and wrote, "Between action and cut, there’s stillness. And sometimes, laughter. @harish2you #ubs."

Before this, Raashii described her experience of working with Pawan Kalyan in "Ustaad Bhagat Singh" as a ‘true honour.’

Spilling her excitement about being part of the much-anticipated project, Raashii shared a selfie with Pawan Kalyan on social media.

“It’s a wrap for @pawankalyan garu for #ustaadbhagatsingh It has been amazing sharing this film with him, a true honour and a memory I’ll always cherish," the caption on the pic read.

Backed by the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie Makers, "Ustaad Bhagat Singh" enjoys an impressive ensemble cast with Sreeleela, Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, Ramky, Nawab Shah, Avinash (of KGF fame), Gauthami, Naga Mahesh, and Temper Vamsi in crucial roles, along with others.

The movie marks Raashii’s first-onscreen pairing with Pawan Kalyan.

However, she has worked with filmmaker Harish Shankar on "Hyper" and "Bengal Tiger".

Raashii will be essaying a crucial character in the movie called Shloka.

--IANS

pm/

