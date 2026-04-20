April 20, 2026 2:24 PM हिंदी

Raanav: 'Breakfast' is a film that mirrors modern relationships

Raanav: 'Breakfast' is a film that mirrors modern relationships (Photo Credit:IANS/PR)

Chennai, April 20 (IANS) Actor Raanav, who plays the lead along with newcomer Rosmin in well-known director Ar Gandhi Krishna's upcoming romantic drama 'Breakfast', says that the film will be one that will mirror modern relationships.

Sharing details of the film and his role in it, Raanav, who shot to fame after he participated in the Tamil television reality show Bigg Boss Season 8, said, "In 'Breakfast', I play a character that goes through multiple emotional layers—love, vulnerability, confusion, and self-realisation. It’s a role that demanded me to look inward and understand the silence in relationships, not just the words."

He further said, "The film reflects the complexities of modern-day relationships, how expectations, emotional voids, and unspoken feelings can shape or strain a bond. I strongly believe this story will resonate with audiences because it mirrors realities that many of us experience but seldom express. This is not just a film, but an emotional journey that people from all walks of life will connect with.”

The young actor was all praise for the film's director Gandhi Krishna, who is best known for having delivered hits like 'Chellame' and 'Anandha Thandavam'.

Talking about working with Ar Gandhi Krishna, he said, "It truly feels like a dream come true to collaborate with a filmmaker of Gandhi Krishna sir’s stature. His journey in Tamil cinema is not just inspiring, but deeply rooted in storytelling that celebrates human emotions. To be part of a film that marks his return after a significant gap makes this journey even more special for me. I have always admired 'Chellame' and 'Anandha Thandavam' for the way they portrayed relationships with honesty and sensitivity."

Written and directed by Ar. Gandhi Krishna and produced by Girija Varadaraj, 'Breakfast' will feature Rosmin as the female lead.

The film will also feature Krithik Mohan and Amitha Ranganth in pivotal roles. Sampath Kumar and actress Kasturi too will be seen in prominent roles alongside Raanav in this film.

Music for the film has been composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, with lyrics by Vairamuthu and Vivek. Cinematography has been handled by M. V. Paneer Selvam, with editing by S. Bhaaskar and Sujith. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on April 24, with Guhan releasing it across Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

mkr/

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