R. Madhavan shares clean shaven look from sets of G. D. Naidu biopic

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Actor R. Madhavan, who was last seen in ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’, knows how to preserve his boyish charm. It’s been close to 25 years when he appeared in ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’, and bowled over an entire generation with his innocence, and charm.

The actor once again sent the social media into frenzy when he shared his first look from his upcoming film ‘G.D.N.’ on Saturday. The actor took to his Instagram, and shared a clean shaven look from the film.

He wrote in the caption, “Another day.. another look..Life on set goes on. So very blessed and grateful.. to have the most extraordinary Cast, crew and wonderful producers. #GDN”.

The film is based on Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu (GDN) who was a self-taught engineer and industrialist from Coimbatore. He transformed imported technologies into practical, low-cost Indian solutions. He is famously called the “Edison of India”, as he built India’s first indigenous electric motor, and designed everything from razors and fans to small petrol engines, ticket-machines and agricultural hybrids.

GDN founded workshops, training institutes and an industrial exhibition that seeded local manufacturing capacity; he also helped establish technical colleges in the region. His mix of hands-on tinkering, entrepreneurship and vocational education left a lasting industrial legacy in Tamil Nadu.

The biopic is directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar with production led by Varghese Moolan Pictures in partnership with Tricolour Films, some reports have also named R. Madhavan and his wife Sarita (Tricolour) among the producing team, with Govind Vasantha attached for music. The film also stars Priyamani, Yogi Babu and Jayaram in key roles.

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in the streaming film ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’. The film centres on Shrirenu (played by R. Madhavan), a 42-year-old Sanskrit professor rooted in tradition, whose life is upended when he meets Madhu (played by Fatima Sana Shaikh), a free-spirited French language teacher from Kolkata.

The film is set across Jamshedpur and Kolkata, their unconventional romance pushes against age-gaps, societal norms and gender expectations. It was directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment.

