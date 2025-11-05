November 05, 2025 1:44 PM हिंदी

R. Balki: ‘Ghoomer’ was always a tribute to women’s cricket, resilience of women cricketers

R. Balki: ‘Ghoomer’ was always a tribute to women’s cricket, resilience of women cricketers

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Award-winning filmmaker R. Balki, whose sports drama “Ghoomer” is all set to re-release on November 7, said the film was always a tribute to women’s cricket and the resilience of women cricketers.

Starring Shabana Azmi, Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, and Angad Bedi hit the screens in August 2023. It had its world premiere as the opening film at the 12th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Speaking about the re-release, director Balki said in a statement: “I’m thrilled that Ghoomer is releasing again to celebrate the incredible achievement of our women cricketers. Ghoomer was always a tribute to women’s cricket and the resilience of women cricketers.”

He added: “And they did it at the same stadium where Ghoomer was shot. Two matches, one fiction, one fact, on the same pitch. I can’t wait to see audience reactions again.”

“Ghoomer” tells the powerful and emotional story of a cricketer who defies all odds and disabilities, guided by a coach who refuses to let her give up.

Directed by R Balki and produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Abhishek A Bachchan, Gauri Shinde, Wg Cdr Ramesh Pulapaka (Retd) and Anil Naidu, the film beautifully captures resilience, mentorship, and the indomitable spirit that defines Indian cricket.

The film’s re-release comes after The Indian women’s cricket team’s triumph in the ICC Women’s World Cup.

In a rain-delayed final held at a packed DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, India posted a formidable 298/7, thanks to Player of the Match Shafali Verma’s 87 and Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma’s brisk 58.

India staged a remarkable comeback after three consecutive losses in the league stage by beating New Zealand and advancing to the semifinals, where they chased down a record 339 against reigning champions Australia. Ultimately, on Sunday, India finally met its destiny by securing the title in front of a packed home crowd bathed in a sea of blue.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

'Fabricated and devoid of any truth': BCB refutes 'scandalous claims' of captain Nigar Sultana beating up juniors

'Fabricated and devoid of any truth': BCB refutes 'scandalous claims' of captain Nigar Sultana beating up juniors

I knew winning is going to make me emotional rather than losing: Mandhana

I knew winning is going to make me emotional rather than losing: Mandhana

Suparn Verma: What happens in India does impact everything around the world

Suparn Verma: What happens in India does impact everything around the world

Meghana Raj recalls how her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja had predicted she would win the State Award for ‘Iruvudellava Bittu’ (Photo Credit: Meghana Raj/Instagram)

Meghana Raj recalls how her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja had predicted she would win the State Award for ‘Iruvudellava Bittu’

Justin & Hailey Bieber enjoys an intimate moment from Kendall Jenner’s birthday bash

Justin & Hailey Bieber enjoys an intimate moment from Kendall Jenner’s birthday bash

Adani Energy Solutions to supply 60 MW green energy to textile manufacturer RSWM

Adani Energy Solutions to supply 60 MW green energy to textile manufacturer RSWM

Nvidia joins Indian and US investors to boost deep-tech startups with $850 million funding push

Nvidia joins Indian and US investors to boost deep-tech startups with $850 million funding push

Nasscom Foundation, ONDC to digitally empower 200 women-led businesses in Karnataka

Nasscom Foundation, ONDC to digitally empower 200 women-led businesses in Karnataka

Asia driving global manufacturing recovery, India among leaders

Asia driving global manufacturing recovery, India among leaders

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal to Shehbaz Badeshah ‘sharam aati hai ki tu jaise ko dost banaya’

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal to Shehbaz Badeshah ‘sharam aati hai ki tu jaise ko dost banaya’