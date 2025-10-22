October 22, 2025 2:02 PM हिंदी

‘Qubool’ from Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Haq’ expresses love through longing and silences

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) The song ‘Qubool’ from the upcoming Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam-starrer film ‘Haq’ was unveiled on Wednesday. The song, composed by Vishal Mishra of ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ fame, anchors the emotional core of the film through a soundscape that is both intimate and profoundly moving.

The song has been crooned by Armaan Khan with lyrics furnished by Kaushal Kishore. It is a stirring expression of love that speaks through silence, glances, and longing.

Talking about the song, Emraan Hashmi said in a statement, “There’s a certain magic when music becomes the soul of a film, and ‘Qubool’ does exactly that. Vishal has crafted a melody that feels alive with emotion, and it beautifully carries the heart of our story”.

Yami Gautam said, “‘Qubool’ is that rare song that lives in the quiet spaces in glances, unsaid words, and aching silences. It mirrors my character’s deepest emotions, her vulnerability, strength, and longing. Performing it was not just about expressing love, but about embodying a silent storm within”.

‘Haq’ is inspired by the landmark 1985 Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case, and adapts events from the book ‘Bano: Bharat ki Beti’. The story begins as what appears to be a marital dispute but evolves into a broader courtroom drama about justice, faith, personal law, and the idea of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India.

Composer Vishal Mishra said, “The music of ‘Haq’ is built on emotion & the power of Indian melodies and raagas. ‘Qubool’ is an expression of love woven in Indianness and modern expression. I wanted the song to sound pure, intimate yet cinematic, to echo what the characters feel without saying too much”.

The song is released under the label of Junglee Music. Produced by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, ‘Haq’ is directed by Suparn Verma and is set to release in cinemas on November 7, 2025.

