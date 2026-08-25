August 25, 2026 9:44 PM हिंदी

Qatar says contacts ongoing to revive US-Iran talks

Qatar says contacts ongoing to revive US-Iran talks (File Image)

Doha, Aug 25 (IANS) Qatar said Tuesday that contacts with the United States and Iran are continuing in an effort to bring the two sides back to negotiations.

"Our officials are on the phone on a daily basis trying to workshop ideas, workshop ways of getting back to the negotiations," Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said at a weekly media briefing.

On the Strait of Hormuz, Al Ansari urged dialogue and diplomacy, saying the priority is "to go back to the freedom of navigation and to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz the way it was before the war."

Regarding the latest US economic sanctions against Iran, Al Ansari called them unilateral and reiterated that Qatar prioritises a diplomatic settlement, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that Iran will not let the war end based on conditions set by the "aggressive" parties.

"We have definitely not been the party to start the war, but we will not let the war's end be based on the aggressive parties' conditions," Baghaei told a weekly press conference in Tehran.

He said that Iran remained determined to defend its territory and would not "compromise with the aggressive parties" or surrender to their "excessive demands."

Baghaei dismissed US claims that the Strait of Hormuz was open and that millions of barrels of oil were passing through it each day, describing them as part of "psychological and media warfare".

He also slammed Washington's newly announced anti-Iran economic operation, saying Tehran would use all its "multilateral capacities" to counter US sanctions, which he described as a blow to free trade and national sovereignty.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday announced a new wave of sanctions to further isolate Iran, warning of what he called "an economic D-Day."

–IANS

ksk/as

LATEST NEWS

From tea stalls to departmental stores, UPI redefines everyday payments

From tea stalls to departmental stores, UPI redefines everyday payments

Barcelona set to sign Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic. Photo credit: FC Barcelona

Barcelona set to sign Croatia goalkeeper Livakovic

Yash’s 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' makers: Don't record scenes from film and post it on social media! (Photo: KVN Productions/X)

Yash’s 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' makers: Don't record scenes from film and post it on social media!

Pakistani forces forcibly disappear three more Baloch students from Karachi

Pakistani forces forcibly disappear three more Baloch students from Karachi

MoS Margherita arrives in Vietnam on first leg of three-nation visit

MoS Margherita arrives in Vietnam on first leg of three-nation visit

‘Hopefully, he’ll be behind the stumps for us tomorrow’: Morne Morkel on Rishabh Pant's chances in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Photo credit: IANS

‘Hopefully, he’ll be behind the stumps for us tomorrow’: Morkel on Pant

Global press freedom group condemns Bangladesh ICT’s action against three senior journalists (File Image)

Global press freedom group condemns Bangladesh ICT’s action against three senior journalists

Measles outbreak in Bangladesh claims five more lives, death toll reaches 943 (File Image)

Measles outbreak in Bangladesh claims five more lives, death toll reaches 943

India and US discuss Indian Ocean Strategic Venture, deepen bilateral dialogue on vast region

India and US discuss Indian Ocean Strategic Venture, deepen bilateral dialogue on vast region

Akshay Sharma and Manu Gandas share opening round lead at Telangana Open 2026 at the Vooty Golf County in Vikarabad, Telangana. Photo credit: PGTI

PGTI Tour: Sharma and Gandas share opening round lead at Telangana Open 2026