‘Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani’ fame Vahbiz Dorabjee opens up about battling severe diabetes amid work stress

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) TV actress Vahbiz Dorabjee has opened up about battling severe diabetes on the set of her show. She shared how she has been coping with the complications while also dealing with the impact of work-related stress.

In an interview with IANS, the ‘Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani’ actress spoke about how work stress had taken a toll on her. Recalling a difficult phase in her career, Vahbiz shared how she had to leave a show midway. She revealed that just a few days after her exit, the show was eventually shut down as it could not be sustained. Dorabjee admitted that work stress had taken a toll on her health at the time, as she was struggling with severe diabetes complications.

“Yes, I left it halfway. A few days after my exit, the show shut down because it couldn’t sustain itself. Honestly, the work stress had taken a toll on me. I was dealing with severe diabetes complications, and doctors warned me to take rest. So, I had no choice. At the end of the day, health is wealth. Life comes first.”

The 'Saraswatichandra' actress added, "Television is a very demanding medium. When you sign up, you know what you’re committing to. Sometimes there are telecast pressures, and you can’t let your production down. But the truth is, our bodies can only take so much. I believe today’s world requires a balanced and holistic lifestyle. Long hours, irregular food, disturbed sleep—all of this affects health deeply.”

When asked about the ongoing discussions around reducing working hours for TV actors, Vahbiz Dorabjee said that such a step would indeed be a blessing. She explained that shorter hours would not only enhance actors’ performances but also contribute significantly to their overall health and well-being, ultimately benefiting everyone in the industry.

Vahbiz Dorabjee began her television career with the popular show “Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani,” where she portrayed Panchi Dobriyal. She later appeared as Alak in “Saraswatichandra” and went on to feature in the popular series “Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant.”

--IANS

