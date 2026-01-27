January 27, 2026 11:56 PM हिंदी

PWL 2026: Delhi Dangal Warriors defeat Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals 6–3 to stay alive in semis race (Ld)

Delhi Dangal Warriors defeat Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals 6–3 to stay alive in semifinals race of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on Tuesday. Photo credit: PWL

Noida (UP), Jan 27 (IANS) Delhi Dangal Warriors registered a crucial 6–3 victory over Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals in Match 13 of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026, at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on Tuesday, keeping their semifinal hopes alive.

With wins from Turan Bayramov, Anjli, Anastasiya Alpyeeva, Karla Godinez Gonzalez, captain Sujeet Kalkal, and Ronak, Delhi sealed the two match points and moved to four points from four games, placing them fifth on the standings. For Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals, wins from Jyoti Sihag, Mukul Dahiya, and a forfeit in the final bout were not enough, as they concluded their PWL 2026 campaign without a single team victory.

The Delhi wrestler Anastasiya was named Player of the Match, while Jyoti Sihag of Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals earned the Fighter of the Match award for her spirited comeback victory later in the tie.

Delhi set the tone in the opening 74kg men’s tie as Turan Bayramov edged a tight tactical contest against Deepak. After conceding an activity point late in Period 1, Bayramov showed superior mat control in the second period, scoring a push-out, an activity point, and sealing the tie with a decisive push-out in the Power Minute.

The momentum continued in the 62kg women’s contest, where Anjli delivered an attacking display to defeat Olha Padoshyk 19–10, highlighted by two four-point throws in the Power Minute that stretched Delhi’s early lead.

The advantage widened further in the 76kg women’s category as Anastasiya Alpyeeva delivered a swift and emphatic win over Jyoti Berwal. After Berwal picked up an early activity point, Alpyeeva responded with a takedown and exposure before transitioning smoothly into a fall, putting Delhi 3–0 ahead.

Karla Godinez Gonzalez followed with a composed performance in the 57kg women’s contest, controlling Pushpa throughout and capping the contest with a four-point takedown in the Power Minute to claim a 9–1 victory.

Delhi captain Sujeet Kalkal ensured there was no let-up in the 65kg men’s bout, registering a confident 9–2 win over Ali Rahimzade. Kalkal dominated the opening exchanges with consistent takedowns and mat control, and added further points in the second period to secure two points for Delhi Dangal Warriors and take a 5–0 lead.

Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals finally responded in the 53kg women’s bout through Jyoti Sihag, who overturned early pressure from Saarika with strong second-period offence and a decisive Power Minute takedown to win 12–9. Momentum briefly shifted further in Mumbai’s favour in the 86kg men’s contest, where Mukul Dahiya outlasted Vafaeipour Hadi Bakhtiar 8–5, holding off a late surge in the Power Minute to make the scoreline 5-2.

Delhi sealed the tie in the 125kg men’s heavyweight contest as Ronak edged Rajat Ruhal 3–2 in a low-scoring tactical battle, managing the clock smartly after regaining the lead through an activity point. The final contest of the match ended in a forfeit win for the Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals, bringing the contest to a close.

With this result, Delhi Dangal Warriors remain firmly in contention for a semi-final berth with one match in hand, while Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals bow out of PWL 2026 without opening their account.

On Wednesday, UP Dominators will take on Haryana Thunders in Matchday 12 of the PWL 2026.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Sophie Devine's magical final over helps Gujarat pip Delhi Capitals by three runs in Match 17 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Sophie Devine's magical final over helps Gujarat pip Delhi by three runs

Delhi Dangal Warriors defeat Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals 6–3 to stay alive in semifinals race of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on Tuesday. Photo credit: PWL

PWL 2026: Delhi Dangal Warriors defeat Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals 6–3 to stay alive in semis race (Ld)

Vihaan Malhotra's century helps India beat Zimbabwe in Super 6 stage clash, remain on course for semifinals of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Photo credit: ICC

U19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra's century helps India beat Zimbabwe, remain on course for semis

Priyanka Chopra misses Nick Jonas as she heads to Hyderabad for work, wears his sweatshirt

Priyanka Chopra misses Nick Jonas as she heads to Hyderabad for work, wears his sweatshirt

Badshah, Amaal Mallik express sorrow as Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing 

Badshah, Amaal Mallik express sorrow as Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing 

Akshay Kumar teases Chunky Panday for being money minded, says ‘paisa kahan, Chunky wahan’

Akshay Kumar teases Chunky Panday for being money minded, says ‘paisa jahan, Chunky wahan’

Delhi Dangal Warriors seal two points at halfway mark against Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 in Noida on Tuesday. Photo credit: PWL

PWL 2026: Delhi Dangal Warriors seal two points at halfway mark against Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals

WTT Star Contender Chennai returns with increased prize money and a new venue

WTT Star Contender Chennai returns with increased prize money and a new venue

Suhana Khan's intense workout shocks Khushi Kapoor, latter says ‘Not Normal’

Suhana Khan's intense workout shocks Khushi Kapoor, latter says ‘Not Normal’

Gaurav Gogoi’s Pakistan links: SIT report to be made public on Feb 8, says Assam CM (Photo: IANS)

Gaurav Gogoi’s Pakistan links: SIT report to be made public on Feb 8, says Assam CM