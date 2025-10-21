PVL 2025: Bengaluru Torpedoes eye strong finish to league stage against Mumbai Meteors

Hyderabad, Oct 21 (IANS) With both sides already assured of semifinal spots, Bengaluru Torpedoes will look to end the league stage on a high when they face Mumbai Meteors in their final league match of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) 2025 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The Torpedoes have been one of the most consistent teams this season, winning five of their six matches so far. However, they come into the contest after a 2-3 defeat to Hyderabad Black Hawks in what was their first loss of the campaign, and will be keen to bounce back and regain momentum ahead of the knockout stage.

Among the top performers for Bengaluru this season have been American universal Jalen Penrose and Indian attackers Joel Benjamin and Sethu T.R., whose consistent displays have been central to the team’s success.

Mumbai Meteors have enjoyed a similarly strong run, also winning five of their six matches this season to secure a final four position. The Meteors have been aided by the exceptional form of Amit Gulia and Norwegian attacker Mathias Loftesnes,

Speaking ahead of the match, Bengaluru Torpedoes Head Coach and two-time Olympic medallist David Lee said: “We’ve had a good run so far, and while the last game didn’t go our way, it’s part of the process. The important thing is that we’re learning and building and getting better all the time. The group has shown great energy and resilience throughout the season, and there’s a lot of confidence in what we can achieve as we head into the playoffs.”

Lee further emphasised the importance of the upcoming fixture, he added: “Mumbai are a well-organised unit with some excellent individual players, so it’ll be a good test for us before the knockout stage. We want to keep pushing ourselves and take that winning mindset into the semi-finals.”

Earlier, Kolkata Thunderbolts returned to winning ways on the auspicious night of Diwali, defeating the hosts Hyderabad Black Hawks 15-9, 15-13, 9-15, 15-13 in the PVL 2025 match at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Monday. Pankaj Sharma was named the Player of the Match. With the win, the Thunderbolts climbed to 6th position in the table with 9 points.

--IANS

bsk/