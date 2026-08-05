Putin announces senior military appointments

Moscow, Aug 5 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a series of senior military appointments and changes within the Defence Ministry, saying the reforms would improve the military's organisational structure.

Speaking at a Kremlin meeting with Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, and commanders of the Centre and East groups of forces, Putin said the ministry is continuing efforts to optimise its command and logistics system.

Putin said the ministry had recently consolidated responsibility for weapons procurement and supply under Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Sanchik, a former Field Commander. He also announced the appointment of Valery Solodchuk as Deputy Defence Minister in charge of all rear and logistics services.

Putin also approved changes to the command of several frontline military groupings, Xinhua news agency reported. Andrei Ivanayev was appointed Commander of the Center group of forces, which Putin said is responsible for carrying out key operations in the Donetsk region.

Pyotr Bolgarev was named Acting Commander of the Eastern Military District and Commander of the East group of forces.

Putin also announced the appointment of Denis Lyamin, who previously served as Chief of Staff of the Center group of forces, to oversee the formation of Russia's newly established unmanned systems forces.

Last week, Putin had signed a Presidential Decree to boost the number of servicemen in the Russian Armed Forces by 25,000, according to the information published on the official portal for legal acts.

In June, the Russian President set the authorised strength of the Russian Armed Forces at 2,399,130 personnel, including 1,510,000 servicemen.

"Due to the establishment of new military construction units within the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, I hereby order amendments to Presidential Decree No. 419 dated June 12, 2026 'On Establishing the Authorized Strength of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation'. Clause 1 shall read as follows: Set the authorized strength of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation at 2,426,130 personnel, including 1,535,000 servicemen," the document states.

It was noted that the amendments will enter into force on August 1.

--IANS

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