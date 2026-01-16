Punjabi actress Mandy Takhar files for ‘mutual divorce’ with husband

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Punjabi actress Mandy Takhar on Friday filed for mutual divorce with husband Shekhar Kaushal and was allowed by the court.

Mandy and Shekhar got married in 2024. Since last year, they have been living separately, and today they have moved first motion for a mutual divorce before the Saket Court. It is given that certain personal differences led to the divorce. The divorce has been granted, advocate Ishaan Mukherjee, who represented Mandy Tahkar, told IANS.

The lawyer refused to give any more details.

Mandy moved to Mumbai and landed the role opposite Punjabi singer Babbu Mann in the 2010 film Ekam - Son of Soil. In 2012, she played the lead role of Sahiba opposite Gippy Grewal in the film Mirza - The Untold Story, a modern adaptation of the love story of Mirza-Sahiba.

In 2013, she starred in Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22 a comedy alongside Amrinder Gill and Honey Singh. She made her debut in Tamil cinema with Venkat Prabhu's Biriyani starring Karthi. In early 2017 she appeared in the Punjabi film Rabb Da Radio.

She was last seen in Enna Nu Rehna Sehna Ni Aaunda starring Sapna Pabbi and Imran Ashraf. The film follows Kiran's peaceful Canadian life changes when rowdy international students move next door. After she confronts their leader Jaggi about noise, they begin a comedic rivalry filled with failed attempts to outdo each other.

Born and raised in the city of Wolverhampton in the UK, Mandy’s roots are from small village near Phagwara in Punjab. She moved to London from her family home when she was 17, to study drama at the Kingston University and then left the UK in 2009 to work as an actor in the Hindi and Punjabi film industry.

She has also featured in music videos by Ammy Virk, Jubin Nautiyal and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

--IANS

dc/