May 14, 2025 10:13 PM हिंदी

Punjab FC clinch AIFF U-17 Elite Youth League title with 4-1 win over Jamshedpur FC

Punjab FC clinch AIFF U-17 Elite Youth League title with 4-1 win over Jamshedpur FC

Guwahati, May 14 (IANS) Four first half goals ensured Punjab FC (PFC) ease past Jamshedpur FC 4-1 to clinch the AIFF U-17 Elite Youth League 2024-25 title in the final played here at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. Goals from Karish Soram, Ashish Lohar, Vikash Kisku and Usham Thoungamba Singh within a space of 11 minutes ensured they secured the title.

Punjab FC won two out of their three final round playoff matches to qualify for the knockouts of the league. They were dominant in their 5-0 and 6-0 victories over Sudeva Delhi and FC Goa to book their place in the quarterfinals. The only loss was a 4-5, nine goal thriller against AIFF FIFA Talent Academy.

In the quarterfinals, they comprehensively beat Bengal Football Academy 6-2 and in the semi-finals, the youngsters edged past FC Madras 3-2 to qualify for the finals.

The Ramesh Gangaram Bista coached side qualified for the final round of the tournament after finishing on top of the Zonal Round qualifiers, with seven wins, two draws and just one loss. They played Delhi FC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools, Minerva Academy FC and Sri Dashmesh Martial Sports Academy in the zonal qualifiers.

Jamshedpur U17 on the other hand carved their path to the finals, having registered a 4-0 win over Mumbai City and a 2-2 draw against Football 4 Change Academy in the play-offs. In the Final Round, A 2-2 draw against Classic FC, a 1-0 win against Corbett FC and a 0-1 loss vs Muthoot Football Academy was enough to seal their spot in the quarter-final against NorthEast United, whom they managed to squeeze past with a 2-1 victory. A 5-0 thrashing of AIFF FIFA Talent Academy in the semi-finals had set the ultimate clash on Wednesday.

--IANS

aaa/

LATEST NEWS

Maharashtra set to bag team title as athletes blaze track; Bihar wins more gold medals in the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 in various venues in Bihar on Wednesday. Photo credit: SAI Media

KIYG 2025: Maharashtra set to bag team title as athletes blaze track; Bihar wins more gold (Roundup)

Ram Charan's video clip showing RRR team enjoying film in London wins hearts online

Ram Charan's video clip showing RRR team enjoying film in London wins hearts online

Bihar: PMEGP brings lasting changes in lives of Begusarai residents

Bihar: PMEGP brings lasting changes to the lives of Begusarai residents

Mizoram begin Group D campaign with big win in Group D of the Swami Vivekananda Men’s U-20 National Football Championship at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram Ground in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Swami Vivekananda Men’s U20 NFC: Mizoram begin Group D campaign with big win

Zara Anand moves to Top-10 at Queen Sirikit Cup golf, best placed among all Indians in the event being held at the Tom Watson Golf Course at the Phoenix Seagaia Resort at Miyazaki (Japan) on Wednesday.

Zara Anand moves to Top-10 at Queen Sirikit Cup golf, best placed among all Indians

CJI Gavai-led Bench to hear tomorrow pleas against Waqf Amendment Act

CJI Gavai-led Bench to hear tomorrow pleas against Waqf Amendment Act

Jonathan David announces departure from LOSC Lille, leaving the Ligue 1 side at the end of the season. Photo credit: LOSC Lille

Football: Jonathan David announces departure from LOSC Lille

India can become a global manufacturing, export hub for eyewear: Piyush Goyal

India can become a global manufacturing, export hub for eyewear: Piyush Goyal

Brewing patriotism: Assam's 'Sindoor’ tea raises a toast to Indian heroes

Brewing patriotism: Assam's ‘Sindoor’ tea raises a toast to Indian heroes

Maharashtra steals the thunder with most gold medals; Bihar's Khushi Yadav bags 2000m steeplechase in athletics competitions in the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Wednesday. Photo credit: SAI Media

KIYG 2025: Maharashtra steals the thunder with most athletics gold; Bihar's Khushi Yadav bags 2000m steeplechase