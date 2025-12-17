Ansu Singh hails younger brother Ravi Singh's journey to IPL 2026

Mau, Dec 17 (IANS) Railways wicketkeeper-batter Ravi Singh's elder brother Ansu Singh hailed the 24-year-old cricketer's journey, giving credit to his hard work after he was roped in by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 95 lakh in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru was the other team that went for him, but former winners Rajasthan Royals prevailed in the end.

Hailing from the Mau district of Uttar Pradesh, Ravi is known for his aggressive batting against both pace and spin. He was one of the nine players RR signed at the auction. He was recently featured in the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and registered 218 runs while striking at an impressive 173.01. He ended up with more sixes (17) than fours (16).

“It has been a long struggle for him. He has been playing cricket since childhood and represented Uttar Pradesh Under-16. After that, he took up a railway job in Kolkata and is currently playing for Railways. He works as a TC in the Railways. Our father is in business and works as an inspector. Ravi is in Kolkata at the moment, and he has a lot of hope,” said Ansu Singh, elder brother of Ravi Singh, to IANS.

Ravi has participated in four List A games in addition to the ten Twenty20 matches he has already played. Despite the limited experience and exposure, it is noteworthy that he has a higher strike rate (121.11), which highlights his ability to hit hard with the bat.

Rajasthan Royals' final squad for IPL 2026:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja (traded in), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Sam Curran (traded in), Adam Milne, Kwena Maphaka, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira (traded in), Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma, Aman Rao.

