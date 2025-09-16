September 16, 2025 10:12 PM हिंदी

Pulsating track 'Rekka Rekka' from Dhruv Vikram's gripping sports drama 'Bison Kaalamaadan' released

Chennai, Sep 16 (IANS) The makers of director Mari Selvaraj's eagerly-awaited sports drama 'Bison Kaalamaadan', featuring actor Dhruv Vikram in the lead, on Tuesday released the track 'Rekka Rekka' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his X timeline, director Mari Selvaraj, while sharing the link to the song wrote in Tamil, "Kaatu Yaanaikku orupaatha, un kaalgal thedattum pudhu paathai. Bhoomi suthuthu unnakkaga, pugundhu purapadu puyalaaga!(There is one path for a wild elephant, let your feet search for a new pathway. The world revolves for you, enter and start like a cyclone!) #RekkaRekka Out Now."

The high-energy Tamil track, which blends folk and electronic music, has been set to tune by Nivas K. Prasanna. The song is a collaboration between singer-lyricist Arivu and singer Vedan, with Mari Selvaraj and Arivu having penned the powerful lyrics.

For the unaware, the film is scheduled to hit screens on October 17 this year.

The makers of the film had released the first look of Bison in March this year. The film has been produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with director Pa Ranjith's Neelam Studios.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Bison will be an electrifying sports drama. Dhruv Vikram plays a kabaddi player in the film, alongside Anupama Parameswaran.

Sources also say that the film is inspired by true events and brings to life a gripping tale of passion, resilience, and triumph against all odds.

Packed with raw energy and Mari Selvaraj’s signature storytelling, Bison, they say, will be a landmark Tamil film that will leave audiences inspired and exhilarated.

The film's lead actor, Dhruv Vikram, who has had to make a herculean effort to play the role, had posted an emotional post on Instagram about working on this film when the shooting for this film was wrapped up.

He wrote, "After years of preparation, several months of filming, shedding blood, sweat and tears, it’s finally a wrap on BISON. The process of shooting and prepping for this film has changed my life. Thank you @mariselvaraj84 Sir for fortifying my soul and giving me an experience of a lifetime."

The film, which features Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead, also stars Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, Aruvi Madhanand and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles.

Bison, short for Bison Kaalamaadan, has cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K. The film has editing by Sakthi Thiru and is jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Saigal, director Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand.

