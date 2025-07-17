Pulkit Samrat plants a sweet peck on Varun Sharma’s cheek as they wrap up 'Rahu Ketu'

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actor Pulkit Samrat has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming movie “Rahu Ketu” with Shalini Pandey and Varun Sharma.

The actor took to his Instagram handle to share pictures with Varun and the cast and crew of the film. In his post, Samrat mentioned that "Rahu Ketu" is not just going to be just a film; It will be a "grah-level experience." The 'Sanam Re' actor posted a couple of photos and videos from the set and wrote, “Rahu Ketu is not going to be just a film… it will be a grah-level experience! #rahuketu A big shoutout to all the’s - on and off camera, especially @vipulhappy for bringing this crazy team together.”

“From the superhuman team at @zeestudiosofficial helmed by #UmeshKrBansal @pragatideshmukh @girish.johar @chandra.nisheeth to the fantabulous team at @bliveprod with @mkblivemusic @suurajsinnghblive @priyankvjain @varsha.m.kukreja @singhudaiprakash @jiaandmallika to our lense man with superpowers @manojsoni24 .. from our uber talented cast of @chunkypanday @officialpiyushmishra @manurishichadha @amit.sial @sumitgulati90 and each and every soul that walked and captured the highest peaks in Manali.. dil se shukriya! All the love, energy and planetary level chaos from the shoot will stay with all of us for a long time Jald hi milte hai theatres mein!.”

In one of the videos, Pulkit is seen hugging and kissing Varun on his cheeks. In the next clip, Sharma is jokingly heard saying, “This is my fifth film with Pulkit. I’m grateful, but I keep thinking about Kriti Kharbanda—it's difficult to even spend 60 days with him!”

The photos also show the entire team celebrating the wrap-up by cutting cakes.

“Rahu Ketu” brings Pulkit Samrat and Shalini together on screen for the first time, while the film reunites Samrat with Varun Sharma, his co-star from the hit 'Fukrey' franchise. The shooting for the film commenced with a traditional pooja ceremony. Sharing pictures from the mahurat ceremony, Pulkit had earlier dropped a video of performing the mahurat puja, along with the team.

The actor captioned the post, “Taare bhi line pe lag gaye… kyunki hamare Rahu-Ketu bilkul sahi jagah hain! Tayyar ho jao, hum tumhari orbit mein entry maarne wale hain! #RahuKetu Filming begins… see you at the movies!.”

--IANS

ps/