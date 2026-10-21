Public will never accept this: NDA on Uddhav Thackeray's 'saffron identity', 'regime change' remarks

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders on Wednesday strongly hit back at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray following his recent assertions regarding a "saffron identity" and "regime change" and said that the public will reject this rhetoric.

While addressing a massive gathering during the annual Dussehra rally at the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Mumbai, Thackeray openly asserted that they were present to change the regime, arguing that any government failing to serve public interest must be replaced.

Reiterating his party’s claim to the saffron identity, Thackeray said, “Bhagwa (saffron) is our identity; no one can steal our identity.”

Thackeray remarked that a saffron atmosphere is currently present everywhere, and emphasised that this sacred saffron flag must be hoisted not only at the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly but also on the throne of Delhi.

Reacting sharply to these statements, Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Ram Kadam, speaking to IANS, stated, "The fear of 'Operation Tiger 3' was clearly visible in Thackeray's speech."

He claimed that the deep regret of 'abandoning' Hindutva was thoroughly evident. "Because of this very regret, Thackeray repeatedly pronounced the word Bhagwa and continuously took the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj throughout his address," Ram Kadam alleged.

Kadam further questioned what he termed as the "double standards" of Thackeray, claiming that the "nation has witnessed how individuals accused of riots like Umar Khalid, who chant praises for Afzal Guru, are embraced and supported by Thackeray, and how he walks hand in hand with Rahul Gandhi, who repeatedly attacks Sanatan Dharma and links saffron with terrorism."

Joining the criticism, Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC told IANS, "Uddhav says that he doesn't want 'scarf-wearing' Hindutva. But in 2019, when he formed an alliance with the Congress, he embraced 'cap-wearing' Hindutva."

"Balasaheb Thackeray always urged people to say with pride that they are Hindus, whereas Uddhav Thackeray now advises people to say with pride that they are for regime change. The only difference is that one represents real Hindutva while the other stands for fake secularism," she claimed.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member, Milind Deora, acknowledged that every citizen and every Opposition party possesses the democratic and constitutional right to protest; however, he strongly objected to the language used by Thackeray to compare situations with countries like France, Albania, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

"Every citizen and every Opposition party has the right to contest elections against the government and to make statements against the government. This is their constitutional, democratic right. However, the language used to compare things with France, Albania, Bangladesh and Nepal is clearly an attempt to spread anarchy and violence," Deora alleged.

"The people of India will never accept this. If they want to bring about the so-called change, do it through elections, by earning people's vote; not like this," he told IANS.

--IANS

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