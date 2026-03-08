PSPB Inter-Unit Hockey: BPCL register third win, storm into final

Pune, March 8 (IANS) Defending champions Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) will take on Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) in the final after they both came through their respective matches in the 41st PSPB Inter-Unit Hockey Tournament at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

In the final league encounters, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) won their matches to finish 1-2 in the league. BPCL finished with nine points, while IOCL managed six points after three matches each.

In the first match of Day 3, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) edged out Engineers India Limited (EIL) by a solitary goal to finish with their third win in their three-match campaign. The all-important goal was scored by Sudeep Chirmako (14') off a field goal in the first half of the game.

Engineers India Limited (EIL) remain winless and are yet to log a win and thus failed to log a point in their campaign.

Later, last year’s runners-up, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), secured the second place in the league phase by recording their second win, defeating Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC).

In the second match, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) claimed the runners-up slot, tallying six points from two wins. On Saturday, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) had it easy against Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC), registering a 4-0 victory after taking a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Two field goals from Sumit Kumar (3') and Roshan Minz (12’) put IOCL in the driver’s seat. On the changeover, Gurjinder Singh (33') converted a penalty corner while Amir Ali (54') scored from a field-goal to complete the tally.

RESULTS (Day-3)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL): 1 (Sudeep Chirmako 14') bt Engineers India Limited (EIL): 0. HT: 1-0

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL): 4 (Sumit Kumar 3'; Roshan Minz 12'; Gurjinder Singh 33'; Amir Ali 54') bt Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC): 0. HT: 2-0

