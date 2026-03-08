March 08, 2026 10:59 PM हिंदी

PSPB Inter-Unit Hockey: BPCL register third win, storm into final

BPCL register third win, storm into final in the 41st PSPB Inter-Unit Hockey Tournament at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

Pune, March 8 (IANS) Defending champions Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) will take on Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) in the final after they both came through their respective matches in the 41st PSPB Inter-Unit Hockey Tournament at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

In the final league encounters, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) won their matches to finish 1-2 in the league. BPCL finished with nine points, while IOCL managed six points after three matches each.

In the first match of Day 3, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) edged out Engineers India Limited (EIL) by a solitary goal to finish with their third win in their three-match campaign. The all-important goal was scored by Sudeep Chirmako (14') off a field goal in the first half of the game.

Engineers India Limited (EIL) remain winless and are yet to log a win and thus failed to log a point in their campaign.

Later, last year’s runners-up, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), secured the second place in the league phase by recording their second win, defeating Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC).

In the second match, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) claimed the runners-up slot, tallying six points from two wins. On Saturday, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) had it easy against Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC), registering a 4-0 victory after taking a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Two field goals from Sumit Kumar (3') and Roshan Minz (12’) put IOCL in the driver’s seat. On the changeover, Gurjinder Singh (33') converted a penalty corner while Amir Ali (54') scored from a field-goal to complete the tally.

RESULTS (Day-3)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL): 1 (Sudeep Chirmako 14') bt Engineers India Limited (EIL): 0. HT: 1-0

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL): 4 (Sumit Kumar 3'; Roshan Minz 12'; Gurjinder Singh 33'; Amir Ali 54') bt Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC): 0. HT: 2-0

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

India make history by clinching third title after beating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: India make history by clinching third title after beating New Zealand by 96 runs

Trisha Krishnan responds to remarks made about her during an event

Trisha Krishnan responds to remarks made about her during an event

BPCL register third win, storm into final in the 41st PSPB Inter-Unit Hockey Tournament at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

PSPB Inter-Unit Hockey: BPCL register third win, storm into final

PV Sindhu hails Lakshya Sen’s ‘phenomenal run’ in All England Open

PV Sindhu hails Lakshya Sen’s ‘phenomenal run’ in All England Open

India beat Uruguay 4-0 in opener FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground at the Gachibowli Sports Complex in Hyderabad on Sunday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: India beat Uruguay 4-0 in opener

Hugo Díaz Rodriguez strike secures Diamond Harbour's first-ever win in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal, on Sunday. Photo credit: AIFF

IFL 2025-26: Rodriguez strike secures Diamond Harbour's first-ever win

Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: England beat Italy, Korea overcome Austria (Credit: Hockey India)

Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: England beat Italy, Korea overcome Austria

Pakistan continues to have low conviction rates in child abuse cases: Report

Pakistan continues to have low conviction rates in child abuse cases: Report

US asked India to buy Russian oil to avoid China: Energy Secretary Wright

US asked India to buy Russian oil to avoid China: Energy Secretary Wright

Modern tech can help identify potential faults, minimise risk to linemen: Minister

Modern tech can help identify potential faults, minimise risk to linemen: Minister