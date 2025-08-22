August 22, 2025 3:50 PM हिंदी

Proteas' Matthew Breetzke makes history with 50-plus runs in his first four ODIs 

South Africa's Matthew Breetzke makes history with 50-plus runs in his first four ODIs, in the second match of the three-game series against Australia in Mackay, Australia, on Friday. Photo credit: Proteas Men/X

Mackay (Australia), Aug 22 (IANS) South Africa wicketkeeper batter Matthew Breetzke created history on Friday as he became the first batter in ODI history to start his career with four consecutive scores of 50-plus. Breetzke achieved the feat during the second ODI against Australia after scoring a powerful 88 off 78 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, surpassing former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu's 48-year-old record.

Notably, Sidhu had started his career with four consecutive fifties, but those came across five matches, while Breetzke has played only four ODIs and scored half-centuries in each.

Breetzke already holds a world record to his name, having become the player with the highest score on ODI debut when he smashed 150, his first 50-plus score in his first match against New Zealand in Lahore earlier this year. His second half-century came in the same series against Pakistan, in which he scored 83.

The wicketkeeper-batter played a 57-run knock in the opening match of the three-match series, which the Proteas won by 98 runs, courtesy of spinner Keshav Maharaj's fifer. The 26-year-old came to bat at number four on Friday, and his innings saw him score eight boundaries and two maximums before he was dismissed by Nathan Ellis and fell short of his century.

Breetzke's innings helped stabilise the Proteas innings after two early wickets, with Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton both falling early on in the powerplay. Breetzke stitched together handy partnerships with both Tony de Zorzi (38) and Tristan Stubbs (74). Stubbs' knock came off 97 balls and was studded with three fours and one six.

After Breetzke's dismissal, the Proteas lost wickets in quick succession and are currently reeling at 264/9 with Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi at the crease. They were eventually bundled out for 277 in 49.1 overs.

Breetzke secured an IPL contract and made his debut for the Lucknow Super Giants in this year’s tournament. However, he had limited opportunities, featuring in just one match where he scored 14 runs.

--IANS

bc/bsk/

