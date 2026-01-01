Producer Soundarya Rajinikanth's film 'With Love' to hit screens on February 6

Chennai, Jan 1 (IANS)The makers of director Madhan's upcoming romantic entertainer 'With Love', featuring 'Tourist Family' director Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead, on New Year announced that their film would hit screens on February 6 this year.

The film has triggered huge expectations as it is being produced by Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth along with producer Magesh Raj Pasilian.

Soundarya Rajinikanth took to her X timeline to announce the release date of her film.

She wrote, "A new year brings a new feeling… and new love. #WithLove arrives in cinemas worldwide from Feb 06. Starring @Abishanjeevinth, @AnaswaraRajan_. A @RSeanRoldan musical. Written and Directed by @madhann_n. Produced by @soundaryaarajni, @mageshraj."

It may be recalled that the film's title teaser had been released by none other than Rajinikanth himself.

Taking to his X timeline to release the title teaser, Superstar Rajinikanth had said, "Wishing my daughter @soundaryaarajni and the entire team of the film #WithLove all the very best. God bless. @mageshraj"

Soundarya Rajinikanth, for her part, responded to her dad saying, "Biggest blessing ever. Thank you so much appa. You are my life !"

The title teaser released opened with Abishan Jeevinth, who plays a character called Sathya, calling a friend over phone in the presence of Anaswara Rajan who plays a character called Monisha in the film. Sathya blows a fuse as his friend answers the call. Monisha, however, calmly asks the person at the other end if he has the contact of a person called Anisha. The person at the other end asks her who she is to which, Sathya in a fit of rage, screams "She's my fiancee. You shut up and speak!"

The next sequence we see in the teaser is Monisha explaining to Sathya that suspicion is different from possessiveness and that his possessiveness must not be expressed directly but discreetly through his actions. Poor Sathya is completely at sea and begs her not to expect anything on those lines from him. The teaser gives the impression that both these individuals have contrasting natures.

For the unaware, the film's makers have already announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped up.

Sources close to the unit of the film had disclosed to IANS that the entire film had been shot in Chennai and Trichy. They had also added that with shooting having been completed, post production work was now on at a brisk pace.

The film, which was initially being tentatively referred to as #PRNO4, has been garnering attention ever since it was announced as it will mark the debut of director Abishan Jeevinth as an actor. Young Abishan Jeevinth was the director of the superhit film 'Tourist Family', which featured actors Sasikumar and Simran in the lead. The film, which was made on a modest budget and which was released earlier last year, went on to make over 90 crores at the box office, pleasantly surprising both critics and fans.

The upcoming film has an excellent technical team working on it. It has one of the Tamil film industry's top music directors Sean Roldan scoring music for it. Cinematography for the film is by cameraman Shreyaas Krishna and editing is by Suresh Kumar. Art direction for the film is by Raj Kamal and Costumes have been designed by Priya Ravi.

