Pro Panja League Season 2 set to begin in Gwalior with six teams eying title

Gwalior (M.P.), Aug 4 (IANS) The Pro Panja League (PPL) announced Season 2 in the historic city of Gwalior on Monday during a launch event at Jiwaji Club. The event, graced by Organising Committee Chairman Prabal Pratap Singh Tomar, Trinadh Reddy, CEO Kiraak Hyderabad, Abhishek Malik, Owner Rohtak Rowdies, and co-founders Parvinn Dabass and Preeti Jhangiani, also introduced the new and sixth franchise - MP Hathodas, growing the league’s influence in the region.

Six teams, including Mumbai Muscle, Jaipur Veers, Kiraak Hyderabad, Sher-e-Ludhiana, Rohtak Rowdies, and MP Hathodas, will vie for the coveted title as the league grows in scale, strength, and inclusivity.

Two showcase bouts in the 70 kg weight category were also announced, featuring Stewe (Kiraak Hyderabad) vs. Sivajith (Sher-e-Ludhiana) and Akash (MP Hathodas) vs. Ashish (Mumbai Muscle).

The Pro Panja League (PPL) Season 2 has chosen the scenic Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, as the host city for its highly anticipated upcoming season. Following the success of Season 1, this decision is consistent with the league’s strategy to boost and expand sports appeal across the Indian Map and to make the tournament accessible in iconic Indian destinations, significantly boosting event partnership and sporting talent participation. The decision to host Season 2 in Gwalior was likely influenced by the venue's previous experience hosting the Pro Panja Ranking Tournament in 2022.

Talking about grand opening and marking the city’s significant contribution to helping make Pro Panja an important event calendar, actor/director and co-founder of Pro Panja League, Parvinn Dabass shared, “The city’s passionate supporters and the incredibly friendly reception we received during those 2022 mega matches was what really stood out or us to bring our tournament properly in the historic city of Gwalior.

"That kind of genuine passion and hospitality, along with the electrifying energy and amazing crowds, made it the perfect choice going forward. We want to thank the Hon Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Virender Singh Khatik ji, and the Stadium Authorities for allowing a sporting and tournament event like the Pro Panja League Season 2 tournament and keeping it in this famous city, raising awareness of the sport while fostering an environment that is ideal for both players and spectators. This setting is ideal for exhibiting arm wrestling at its best, and we feel our relationship with the city would go deeper and definitely be enriching,” he said.

The tournament’s format includes a set number of pins (winning the round), which must be earned by the winner of a match in the Pro Panja League, which is based on a series of bouts between two players. For both male and female competitors, matches are held within predetermined weight categories. There are also extra categories for people with physical disabilities. During a season, several teams compete against one another in the league format, which ends with a final playoff.

Talking about forming toes with both National and International spectators and of showcasing and bringing excitement of the tournament in the scenic city of Gwalior through Pro Panja League, co-founder Preeti Jhangiani shares, “Our arm wrestling sport has deep cultural ties that help us take the event to such exciting venues like Gwalior and helps us bond the sport well with multiple Indian tiers so well. Our league's dedication is to promote and encourage arm-wrestling events in every corner of the national and international map and help create a platform where spectators, ultimately, see Indian arm-wrestling being hosted on a professional level.”

The Pro Panja League, India's professional arm wrestling league, is expected to enthral viewers with its thrilling atmosphere and spirit of competition in its upcoming Season 2. Through streaming collaborations with well-known platforms like Sony Sports 3, DD Sports, FanCode, and SportVot (for outside of India), this season seeks to increase the league’s visibility and influence.

