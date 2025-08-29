Priyanshu Painyuli took up ‘coding lessons, started learning the jargon of dark web’ for ‘Pirates

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) For his upcoming film “Pirates”, where he will be seen playing an ethical hacker, actor Priyanshu Painyuli took up coding lessons and learnt the jargon of the dark web to portray the character with authenticity.

Speaking about his preparation for Pirates, Priyanshu shares “I believe in doing my homework. Whether it’s body transformation, learning a dialect, or grasping the psyche of a character, I always go all in.”

He said for Pirates, “I’m playing an ethical hacker, and it was very important for me to understand how such a mind operates.”

“That’s why I took up coding lessons and started learning the jargon of the dark web. I didn’t want to just mimic keystrokes on screen, I wanted to know what I was doing and saying.”

The actor said that the world of hacking is layered and psychological.

“I want audiences to believe this character and feel his intent, so understanding the technical language and the emotional isolation of hackers was essential,” added the actor.

Set to begin filming next week in Delhi, “Pirates” is poised to be a gritty and intriguing take on cyber warfare and the world of ethical hacking.

The actor also has “Paan Parda Zarda”, which is set against the backdrop of illegal opium smuggling in central India. It was in 2023, when work on the series, an opium smuggling saga, was announced.

Then he has “Tere Ishq Main” with stars Kriti Sanon and Dhanush. The film also reunites the ‘Raanjhanaa’ team as director Aanand L Rai, actor Dhanush and the Grammy and Oscar-winning music composer, A.R. Rahman are joining forces after their last venture ‘Atrangi Re’.

'Tere Ishk Mein' is said to be a spiritual successor to the world of ‘Raanjhanaa’, as it delves deeper into themes of unrequited love, longing, and emotional conflict. The film is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi and Tamil on November 28, 2025.

--IANS

dc/