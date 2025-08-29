August 29, 2025 10:59 AM हिंदी

Priyanshu Painyuli took up ‘coding lessons, started learning the jargon of dark web’ for ‘Pirates

Priyanshu Painyuli took up ‘coding lessons, started learning the jargon of dark web’ for ‘Pirates

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) For his upcoming film “Pirates”, where he will be seen playing an ethical hacker, actor Priyanshu Painyuli took up coding lessons and learnt the jargon of the dark web to portray the character with authenticity.

Speaking about his preparation for Pirates, Priyanshu shares “I believe in doing my homework. Whether it’s body transformation, learning a dialect, or grasping the psyche of a character, I always go all in.”

He said for Pirates, “I’m playing an ethical hacker, and it was very important for me to understand how such a mind operates.”

“That’s why I took up coding lessons and started learning the jargon of the dark web. I didn’t want to just mimic keystrokes on screen, I wanted to know what I was doing and saying.”

The actor said that the world of hacking is layered and psychological.

“I want audiences to believe this character and feel his intent, so understanding the technical language and the emotional isolation of hackers was essential,” added the actor.

Set to begin filming next week in Delhi, “Pirates” is poised to be a gritty and intriguing take on cyber warfare and the world of ethical hacking.

The actor also has “Paan Parda Zarda”, which is set against the backdrop of illegal opium smuggling in central India. It was in 2023, when work on the series, an opium smuggling saga, was announced.

Then he has “Tere Ishq Main” with stars Kriti Sanon and Dhanush. The film also reunites the ‘Raanjhanaa’ team as director Aanand L Rai, actor Dhanush and the Grammy and Oscar-winning music composer, A.R. Rahman are joining forces after their last venture ‘Atrangi Re’.

'Tere Ishk Mein' is said to be a spiritual successor to the world of ‘Raanjhanaa’, as it delves deeper into themes of unrequited love, longing, and emotional conflict. The film is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi and Tamil on November 28, 2025.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Linkin Park, Playboi Carti to perform at Lollapalooza India with Yungblud, Khelani

Linkin Park, Playboi Carti to perform at Lollapalooza India with Yungblud, Khelani

Emma Stone says she believes in aliens

Emma Stone: I believe in aliens

Australia to launch first Moon rover on NASA mission

Australia to launch first Moon rover on NASA mission

Former RBI Governor Urjit Patel appointed as IMF Executive Director

Centre names former RBI governor Urjit Patel as IMF Executive Director for 3 years

Praggnanandhaa secures spot in Grand Chess Tour Final, earns praise from Gautam Adani

Praggnanandhaa secures spot in Grand Chess Tour Final, earns praise from Gautam Adani

Canada appoints Christopher Cooter as High Commissioner to India

Canada appoints Christopher Cooter as High Commissioner to India

Jacqueline shares glimpse of Lal Baugcha Raja visit, seeks blessings

Jacqueline shares glimpse of Lal Baugcha Raja visit, seeks blessings

Cloudburst triggers havoc in Chamoli, CM Dhami says rescue ops underway

Two missing as cloudburst triggers havoc in Chamoli, rescue ops underway

US President Donald Trump speaks to the National Guard troops and federal law enforcement personnel deployed in Washington on August 21, 2025. (Photo: Department of Homeland Security)

White House cites low Delhi crime rates in Prez Trump's campaign to take over law and order in US cities

Divya Dutta talks about facing writer’s block

Divya Dutta talks about facing writer’s block