April 22, 2026 10:02 AM हिंदी

Priyanka Mohan on attending a dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu: A memory I will cherish forever!

Priyanka Mohan on attending a dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu: A memory I will cherish forever! (Photo Credit: Priyanka Mohan/Instagram)

Chennai, April 22 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Arul Mohan, who played the lead in director Ra Karthik's recently released film 'Made in Korea', has now expressed delight at having attended a dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, saying she was deeply honoured to have had the opportunity to sit down and share a meal with esteemed leaders like Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

Taking to Instagram to post pictures of herself at the dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan, she wrote, "An absolutely surreal evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Honoured to have attended a dinner hosted by Hon’ble President Smt Droupadi Murmu ji, in the gracious presence of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and President of South Korea Lee Jae Myung sir."

She further said, "Truly grateful to be among such distinguished dignitaries and for the opportunity to interact with them. Deeply honoured to have had the opportunity to sit down and share a meal with such esteemed leaders. Overwhelmed by their appreciation for our film “Made in Korea.” It was wonderful meeting Shashi Tharoor ji and sharing a thoughtful conversation."

Going on to describe her experience of meeting leaders and spending time with them, she wrote, "The little girl in me feels a deep sense of accomplishment today. A moment that quietly reflects years of dreams, hard work, and belief. Moments like these remind me why we do what we do- storytelling that connects across cultures. A memory I will cherish forever."

She ended the post by thanking the team of 'Made in Korea', saying, "Heartfelt thanks to the entire team of Made in Korea for making this journey so special."

For the unaware, 'Made in Korea', featuring Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead role, premiered directly on the OTT platform Netflix on March 12. Interestingly, the film, a considerable portion of which was shot in Korea, happens to be Priyanka Arul Mohan's first project in which she had to collaborate with International stars. 'Made in Korea' also happens to be Tamil cinema's first film to be shot in Korea.

--IANS

mkr/

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