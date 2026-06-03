June 03, 2026 9:02 AM हिंदी

Priyanka Chopra wishes a ‘heavenly birthday’ to Marilyn Monroe, says ‘she’d have been 100 today'

Priyanka Chopra wishes a ‘heavenly birthday’ to Marilyn Monroe, says ‘she’d have been 100 today'

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra took to her social media account on the 2nd of June to pay a heartfelt tribute to Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe on account of her 100th birth anniversary.

Priyanka posted a picture of the icon and revealed that she would have been ‘hundred years old today.’

Marilyn Monroe, in the picture shared by Priyanka was seen dressed in a beautiful red dress.

Sharing the post on her social media account, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Happy heavenly birthday, Marilyn Monroe. She would have been 100 today,” followed by many red heart emoticons.

Talking about Marilyn Monroe, she is regarded as one of the most celebrated figures in the history of Western cinema.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra Jonas on the professional front, the actress is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming movie,

‘Varanasi’ which has been directed by SS Rajamouli.

The movie along with Priyanka Chopra also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in important roles.

For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chopra had won the Miss World 2000 title and went on to build a career in Bollywood.

She made her acting debut in the movie, ‘The Hero:, Love Story of a Spy.’

Priyanka who has been apart of the Hindi cinema for over two decades, has delivered many superhit movies such as ‘Aitraaz’, ‘Fashion’, ‘Kaminey, ‘Barfi’, ‘Mary Kom’, ‘Bajirao Mastani,’, ‘Don’, etc.

The actress has also built a successful career in Hollywood with projects including ‘Quantico’, ‘Citadel’, ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ ‘Baywatch’, and others

On the personal front, Priyanka Chopra is married to pop icon Nick Jonas. The couple together are parents to a daughter, Malti Marie whom they welcomed in 2022 via surrogacy.

–IANS

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