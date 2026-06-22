Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of Malti’s ‘best day’ with ‘best dad’ Nick Jonas

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Global head turner Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a sneak-peek into her daughter Malti Marie’s “best day,” featuring a precious moment with her father and American popstar Nick Jonas.

Priyanka took to her stories section on Instagram, where she shared a picture of a little Malti walking with her father Nick at the golf course. The actress tagged the father-daughter outing as a day spent with the “best dad”.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022 via surrogacy. The couple had later revealed how Malti Marie was born prematurely and spent over 100 days in the NICU before coming home.

The couple had met for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where he expressed his feelings for the Indian actress. At the Met Gala, the two made their primary public appearance as a couple, and in 2018, reports of Priyanka and Nick being romantically involved started surfacing on the internet.

Nick finally proposed to Priyanka for marriage on her birthday in July 2018, in London, and the actress immediately said yes. It was in December 2018, the couple married at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

Talking about her film work, Priyanka will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Varanasi starring South superstar Mahesh Babu, helmed by SS Rajamouli.

In addition to this, Priyanka, who has been feted with two National Film Awards and a Padma Shri, has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise "Krrish 4", marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director.

The 42-year-old actress, who is the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, was last seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, “The Bluff”.

--IANS

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