Priyanka Chopra shares celebrations of pre-Independence Day fireworks in the US

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave fans a glimpse of the pre-Fourth of July celebrations in the United States through a post on her social media account.

The actress posted a nighttime view from her bed, looking out through large glass windows at fireworks lighting up the sky.

Alongside the serene clip, she wrote, "Happy almost 4th from bed," referring to the celebrations leading up to the Fourth of July, also known as the US Independence Day.

Talking about Priyanka and her association with the United States of America, it goes a long wat. During her childhood, the actress lived in the US for a few years while staying with relatives and attended schools in Massachusetts, Iowa and New York before returning to India.

Years later, after establishing herself as one of Bollywood's biggest stars, she ventured into Hollywood.

The actress has often spoken about having no qualms about having to begin her journey from scratch despite her immense success back home.

In many of her interviews, the actress has revealed that she had to introduce herself to casting professionals, attend auditions and pitch herself for work, much like any newcomer.

Priyanka also stated that she carried portfolios, and worked her way into the industry without expecting any kind of royal treatment because of her Bollywood fame.

For the uninitiated, her Hollywood journey began with her music career before she landed the lead role in the American television series 'Quantico' in 2015.

With the show, she went on to become the first South Asian actress to headline an American network drama.

PeeCee later went on to feature in projects such as 'Baywatch', 'The Matrix Resurrections', 'Citadel', 'Love Again' and 'Heads of State', among others.

On the personal front, Priyanka is married to American singer-actor Nick Jonas, and the couple are parents to daughter Malti Marie.

The actress continues to juggle between the United States and India, balancing her Hollywood commitments and Indian projects.

–IANS

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