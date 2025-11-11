November 11, 2025 3:42 PM हिंदी

Priyanka Chopra says she is 'devastated to see the visuals from Red Fort' post blast

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) The devastating blast that took place near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station on the fateful evening of November 10 has shaken the entire nation to its core.

The Bollywood fraternity has also been mourning the loss of all the lives lost and praying for the people gravely injured. Actress Priyanka Chopra once took to her social media account in expressing her grief. She wrote, “It’s devastating to see the visuals from Red Fort. So much fear, chaos and heartbreak.My thoughts and prayers are with those injured, and condolences for the lives lost. Hoping for some answers soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and alert.”

Earlier in the day, filmmaker Karan Johar had also taken to his social media account in expressing his sorrow. He wrote, "Mourning the lives lost in the tragic incident, filmmaker Karan Johar wrote on social media, 'My heart goes out to all the victims and the ones affected by the recent tragedy in New Delhi. Sending all my love and prayers to the families. Please stay safe and alert during this time (sic)."

Actor Sidharth Malhotra also expressed his heart through a post on his social media account and said, "My heart goes out to everyone affected by the Red Fort blast. Delhi, stay strong and stay safe," followed by a folded hands emoji.

Veteran actress Jaya Prada, who was equally devastated, shared her grief on her social media post and wrote, "Deeply shocked to hear the news of the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station. It is very sad to know that many innocent citizens have died in this horrible accident. In this difficult time, my condolences are with the families who have lost loved ones. Also praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Actress Raveena Tandon was the first Bollywood celebrity to mourn the loss of the lives in the blast. She wrote in a post, "Condolences to all those bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the Delhi blast. Horrible news."

