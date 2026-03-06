Arjun Das, Anna Ben-starrer titled 'Con City'

Chennai, March 6 (IANS) The makers of director Harish Durairaj's eagerly awaited comedy family entertainer, featuring actors Arjun Das and Anna Ben in the lead, on Friday announced that their film had been titled 'Con City'.

The makers chose to announce the title through an interesting title teaser, the link of which actor Arjun Das shared on his social media timelines.

Sharing the link to the title teaser on his X timeline, Arjun Das wrote, "This family doesn’t just entertain. They take you for a ride. Presenting the TITLE TEASER of #ConCity."

The teaser opens with Arjun Das getting threatened over phone by a money lender. He questions Arjun Das on why he had stopped picking up his calls.

From the phone conversation that Arjun Das has with this person, it becomes evident that Arjun Das has fled with his family after locking his home. The money lender threatens him saying, "Do you think I can't find you? If you think you can cheat me of my money, no matter where you run to, I will come and cut your family members to pieces before your eyes." Arjun Das sternly tells him he won't pay and asks him to do what he can.

Soon after the conversation, Arjun Das loses his temper and starts hurling things he can lay his hands on in anger. When he picks up a small handy machine which looks like a receipt printer in a grocery store to hurl it, lighting strikes and it happens to touch the machine in Arjun Das's hand.

Soon after, everytime, he presses a button for a receipt, 500 Rupee notes begin to come out of the machine. Soon, Arjun Das is in a position to repay the money lender. But it is not just Arjun Das who has found out that he has a machine that can cough up money...

Written and directed by Harish Durairaj, the film will, apart from Arjun Das and Anna Ben, also feature Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi and Akhilan in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film will have music by Sean Roldan and cinematography by Aravind Viswanathan. Editing for the film is by Arul Moses A while production design is by Raj Kamal. Costumes in the film have been designed by Navaa Rambo Rajkumar while lyrics for the songs in the film have been penned by Mohan Rajan.

While the dances in the film have been choreographed by Santhosh, the fight sequences have been choreographed by Action Sandhosh.

