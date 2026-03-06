March 06, 2026 8:59 PM हिंदी

Arjun Kapoor wishes Janhvi a happy birthday: Through all the madness, chaos & fun times

Arjun Kapoor wishes Janhvi a happy birthday: Through all the madness, chaos & fun times

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor wished his half-sister Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday on Friday by compiling a sweet post for her on the Stories section of her Instagram.

The '2 States' actor uploaded a goofy photo where Janhvi was seen posing with him in a short black dress, wearing stylish black shades, and carrying a handbag. Accompanying her, Arjun was seen holding a fake gun as he faced the camera donning a white pantsuit with a red shirt underneath.

The text overlay on the photo read, "Through all the madness, chaos, and fun times, happy birthday @janhvikapoor!!"

In addition to Arjun, Janhvi's younger sister, Khushi Kapoor, also treated the netizens with some rare photos of the sister duo.

She further shared a special birthday note for the 'Mili' actress that went, "Happy birthday to my sister, my best friend, my advisor, my teacher and my partner in crime. Thank you for being the best human ever and helping in raising me in becoming the person that I am today. I’m nothing without you and I hope I’m stuck with you in every lifetime (red heart emoji) I love you (red heart emoji)".

Arjun's sister and Janhvi and Khushi's half-sister, Anshula Kapoor, also dropped a picture of the three, with a sweet birthday wish that went, "Happy Birthday @janhvikapoor. love you and all the ways you add chaos, love, fun and joy to our lives by just being upi hehe. I hope this year brings you joy that surprises you, peace that stays with you, and dreams that come truw in the best way."

Other members from the film fraternity, such as Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Ram Charan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sidharth Malhotra also wished the 'Dhadak' actress on her special day.

As has almost become a birthday ritual, Janhvi visited the holy Tirumala Venkateswara Temple on Friday to offer prayers on her birthday.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Drew Barrymore recalls getting call from JFK Jr. to pose for 'controversial' magazine cover

Drew Barrymore recalls getting call from JFK Jr. to pose for 'controversial' magazine cover

Sukanya Boruah on her international debut with 'Not a Hero': It makes every struggle worth it

Sukanya Boruah on her international debut with 'Not a Hero': It makes every struggle worth it

Arjun Das, Anna Ben-starrer titled 'Con City' (Photo Credit: Arjun Das/X)

Arjun Das, Anna Ben-starrer titled 'Con City'

X exposes Pakistan-based operator running 31 accounts to share AI-generated war videos

X exposes Pakistani operator running 31 accounts to share AI-generated Iran war videos

Operation 'Roaring Lion' against Iran making 'great progress': Israeli PMO spokesperson (IANS interview)

Operation 'Roaring Lion' against Iran making 'great progress': Israeli PMO spokesperson (IANS interview)

Good chance for aspiring athletes to evaluate performance in outdoor throwing event in Patiala

Good chance for aspiring athletes to evaluate performance in outdoor throwing event in Patiala

Arjun Kapoor wishes Janhvi a happy birthday: Through all the madness, chaos & fun times

Arjun Kapoor wishes Janhvi a happy birthday: Through all the madness, chaos & fun times

Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling make first official appearance together after a decade (Photo : IANS/evamendes/insta)

Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling make first official appearance together after a decade

Christina Applegate shares Will Ferrell, Adam McKay gave parts of their salaries to her after ‘Anchorman’ ‘offensive’ pay offer

Christina Applegate shares Will Ferrell, Adam McKay gave parts of their salaries to her after ‘Anchorman’ ‘offensive’ pay offer

Sharwanand plays 'Ganga' in pan Indian film 'Bhogi' (Photo Credit: Sri Sathya Sai Arts/X)

Sharwanand plays 'Ganga' in pan Indian film 'Bhogi'