November 25, 2025 5:59 AM

Priyanka Chopra pays heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra: He made me feel welcome in the industry when no one knew me

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas seems to be shaken by the news of superstar Dharmendra’s demise. The actress took to her social media account in bidding him a farewell and also shared a beautiful untold story highlighting the beauty of her bond with Dharmdena and his family.

Sharing a picture of herself with the superstar, back from the archives, Priyanka wrote, “In the year 2001, my first signing amount in the movies came from Vijayta Films. One of the first Hindi movies I ever shot was under his banner, with his eldest son.”

She added, “He and his family made me feel welcome in the industry at a time when no one knew me. Very few people are capable of that kind of warmth and grace towards a complete newcomer who didn’t know anyone in Mumbai. I have known the Deol family since the beginning of my career. I’ve worked in multiple movies with Sunny and Bobby.”

The actress added, “ This feels personal, and I know I share that feeling with many others in the world. Some people leave behind films; some leave behind feelings. He has left us with both. His presence was magnetic. He filled up a frame with his smile and charisma like only he could.”

Calling his demise a big loss to the world of cinema, Chopra wrote, “This is a big loss for cinema, but his legacy is permanent. As I type this note on a film set, in between shots, I think about how so many of us will always be inspired by him. Hailing from a small town with no Godfather and big dreams, he made a permanent mark in a tough industry, and he carried his family along. A true blue Hindi film hero.”

She concluded, “Rest in paradise, Dharamji. My condolences to the entire Deol family. Om Shanti.” The actress had starred with Sunny Deol in movies like Hero: The Love Story of a Spy and Big Brother.

She was also seen with Dharamendra’s younger son Bobby Deol in movies like Barsaat, Chamku, and Kismat.

For the uninitiated, Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89, on November 24.

--IANS rd/

