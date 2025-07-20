July 20, 2025 9:43 PM हिंदी

Priyanka Chopra looks sizzling during her dream birthday trip to the Bahamas

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 43rd birthday with a family holiday in the Bahamas. The 'Desi Girl' also treated the netizens with some sneak peeks of her getaway with husband Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The post had Priyanka posing on the yacht in a stunning red off-shoulder dress. Next, PeeCee is raising the temperature as she enjoys the beach in a red two-piece.

Priyanka also dropped a photo of herself walking on the water with Nick and Malti. Another still shows PeeCee and Nick relaxing on the beach while Malti hides her face with her hands.

We also see the little bundle of joy posing with a huge seashell. The post further included a couple of family photos of Priyanka and Nick from the Bahamas.

PeeCee also uploaded a video of herself on the swing, while Nick pushed her from behind.

She also gave us a snippet of all the delicious food she enjoyed during her time off. This was accompanied by a smouldering still of Priyanka looking into the camera with her penetrating gaze.

In one of the photos, the 'Fashion' actress posed for the camera while enjoying the sunset breeze.

On Friday, Priyanka blessed our feed with another glimpse of her beachside moments with Malti and Nick.

Grateful for her family and fans, PeeCee wrote on the photo-sharing app, “As I prepare to go into another year around the sun. On my birthday eve, all I can be is grateful. I feel so protected by the universe and so grateful for all the gifts that have been provided to me. My family is my greatest gift and all of my incredible well-wishers around the world. Thank you. So with immense gratitude I go into 43 baby!”

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018, after which the couple welcomed Malti via surrogacy in 2022.

--IANS

pm/

Global confidence in MP: Rs 11,119 crore investment flows in from Dubai and Spain roadshows

Dulquer Salmaan meets Telangana CM to thank him for the Gaddar Telangana State Film Award

National 4W Racing: Chheda, Madesh share honours on Day 2 of Round 1

ATP Tour: Sinner, Djokovic, Draper withdraw from Canadian Masters in Toronto

Puri horror: Odisha DGP visits crime spot in Balanga

Oriental Cup 2025 set for kick-off with a full slate of boys' and girls' matches

Have mutual respect, avoid personal attacks: VP Dhankhar to political parties

Bihar: PM-KISAN scheme brings turnaround in lives of Vaishali farmers

UIDAI plans to speed up children's Aadhaar biometric update through schools

T20I Tri-series: South Africa sail into final with seven-wicket win over Zimbabwe

