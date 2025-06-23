Priyanka Chopra Jonas recollects walking into a trap set by John Cena, Idris Elba on sets of ‘Heads of State’

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming title ‘Heads of State’, walked right into a trap set by her co-stars John Cena and Idris Elba on the first day of the shoot.

While the actress felt she was breaking the ice, she fell prey to a well-timed prank by her co-stars. Talking about the same, the actress said in a statement, “The first scene we were doing together, I literally went in just because I was like, I'll break the ice. I'll just go in and be like, I don't see you”.

She further mentioned, “I think they were in on it or whatever when I went, and John and Idris were standing with each other. I was like, now I've offended him, he hates that. That's what Idris said. He's like, don't say that. He hates when people do that and then they were obviously taking the piss. So that cracked the ice”.

The film is set against the backdrop of political chaos and globe-trotting danger, and marks the actress’ return to action. In ‘Heads of State’, Priyanka Chopra Jonas steps into the shoes of Noel Bisset, an elite MI6 agent tasked with protecting two of the world’s most high-profile leaders, Will Derringer, the President of the United States, and Sam Clarke, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, played by John Cena and Idris Elba, respectively.

The film is helmed by Ilya Naishuller, and also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles. The high-stakes action comedy is packed with political twists and comedic turns.

The film is set to drop on July 2 on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

