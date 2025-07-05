Indian diaspora in Argentina express happiness, eagerly await to give rousing welcome to PM Modi

Buenos Aires, July 5 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a two-day visit to Argentina on Friday, the Indian diaspora in the South American country expressed their happiness and eagerly await to give him a rousing welcome.

The members of Indian-origin in Buenos Aires spoke to IANS about the excitement to see Prime Minister Modi coming to Argentina for the first time, speaking on success of Operation Sindoor, terrorism, India and Argentina ties, India's growth story. The Prime Minister would also be welcomed with a special classical dance at the Alvear Palace Hotel in the Argentinian capital, which will be performed by classical dancers from Argentina.

Speaking to IANS about PM Modi's visit here, Ankita Gupta, a member of the Indian diaspora said, "Today, I'm feeling extremely happy that our Prime Minister is coming here, and I can't even express this happiness in words. The message I want to give to India is that, the fact that he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is coming all the way here from such a far-off place is itself a matter of great joy. India is now the fourth-largest economy in the world is a great achievement for the entire nation..."

Meenu Khiani, another member of the Indian diaspora said, "We are very proud of PM Modi. He makes us feel very proud, so we are very glad to receive him here. It's our opportunity to an honour to get him here and see him. And whatever he has done for our country, we are really proud..."

Ramesh, another member of Indian community, said "I am very happy that our Prime Minister is coming here and I wish him all the best in his life, in his journey and in his career. Honestly, I've never seen anyone like him, he’s a truly great person, one of the greatest in the world. I am not in favour of a war, but India had to give a befitting response to Pakistan and Operation Sindoor has been a bhuge success. Pakistan had to be taught a lesson as terrorism is against humanity."

Shanti Barnadeth, a citizen of Indian-origin hailing from Jharkhand and organiser, said, "The first time, we welcomed PM Modi and now he's coming here for the second time, it's a matter of great happiness for us. The first time he (PM Modi) came, it wasn’t like this, so now we feel that since he's coming again, the doors between India and Argentina should be fully opened. We are happy that PM Modi is doing a lot for the poor and underprivileged and he will take India further to greater heights."

Himanshi Bharadwaj, member of the Indian diaspora said, "It feels really good to hear that he (PM Modi) is coming. I'll be meeting the Prime Minister for the first time, so I'm very excited. He's visiting here and thanks to the Ambassador and the Indian Embassy in Argentina for inviting me..."

Auhenya, hailing from Argentina and a trained classical dancer, said, "We are going to perform Malari. It's an auspicious piece in the dance forms of Kathak, Odissi, and Bharatanatyam. It's a piece for welcoming important people. PM Narendra Modi is a very inspiring personality. From being a child helping his father in selling tea to now becoming a world leader, PM Modi's journey is immensely inspirational."

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit the historic Palacio San Martin on Friday, located at 761 Arenales Street in the Retiro neighbourhood of Buenos Aires.

Situated opposite Plaza San Martin, the site is named after Jose de San Martin, Argentina's national hero and key figure in the independence of Argentina, Chile, and Peru.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet the President of Argentina Javier Milei on Friday at Casa Rosada, the Presidential Palace.

Serving as the official workplace of the Argentine President, Casa Rosada is the centre of the federal government's administrative functions and holds great political and historical significance

Prime Minister Modi will also visit the Estadio Alberto J. Armando stadium on Friday evening. Known for its passionate football culture, the stadium is home to Club Atletico Boca Juniors and is one of the most iconic sports venues in South America, reflecting Argentina's rich football legacy.

Prime Minister Modi is set to arrive in Argentina, the third leg of his five-nation tour after concluding his successful and productive visits to Trinidad and Tobago and Ghana.

He will hold bilateral talks with President Milei of Argentina to review ongoing cooperation and discuss ways to further enhance the India-Argentina partnership in key areas, including defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade, investment, and people-to-people ties.

--IANS

int/khz