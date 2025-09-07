September 07, 2025 5:15 AM हिंदी

Priyanka Bajaj Sibal reveals what she thinks about the 'Bigg Boss 19' contestants

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Bajaj Sibal revealed what she thinks about the contestants of Salman Khan hosted popular reality show "Bigg Boss 19".

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Priyanka was asked if she is following the latest season of Bigg Boss?"

Replying in the affirmative, she shared that she is finding the latest season to be very interesting.

Talking about the contestants, Priyanka shared, "I think Gaurav (Khanna) is a strong contender because he’s raw and unfiltered. Tanya (Mittal) is entertaining, and people are enjoying her. Mridul (Tiwari) is also very strong and straightforward. I see them as top contenders."

Coming to the latest 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of "Bigg Boss 19", host Salman was seen lashing out at singer and contestant Amaal Mallik. Going by the new teaser of the weekend episode, Salman is seen calling out Amaal for only sleeping inside the house, and not bringing out the true energy of his character.

Warning Amaal about his public image being effective, Salman said, "Amaal, yaha par kya aap sone ke liye aaye ho? Aap ye batane aaye hain ki asli Amaal Mallik kaun hain! Aapne bata diya (Are you here to just sleep? You are here to tell the world who is the real Amaal Mallik, right? You have done that)?" To this, Amaal nodded, saying no.

"Kis baat ka aap intezar kar rahe ho? Jo aap ki bahar image thi, usse badtar hui jaa rahi hai. Bohot expectation badh gaye the, ki Amaal iss ghar mein toofan machayega. Basically, ek front foot wala aadmi mahez ek background artist ban ke rahe gaya hai (What are you waiting for? The image that you had outside it's getting worse after coming inside the house. There were a lot of expectations that Amaal would cause a storm inside the house. Basically, the main character's energy has been reduced to a background artist). It's shocking!," Salman added.

