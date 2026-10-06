Priya Thakur and Abhishek Sharrma reveal their journey with ‘Vasudha’ as show completes 700 episodes

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actors Priya Thakur and Abhishek Sharrma have opened up about their journey with popular show Vasudha, which has recently completed 700 episodes.

Priya and Abhishek, who play Vasudha and Devansh Singh Chauhan, respectively, reflected on the milestone, their memorable experiences on the show, and the love they have received from audiences. Speaking about the success of the show, Priya Thakur said, “700 episodes of Vasudha feel surreal! I still remember going for my audition thinking, ‘Chalo, audition deke dekhte hain… kya hi ho jayega!’ And today, that one decision has given me 700 episodes, countless memories, and so much love. To see the show hold the No. 1 position in the prime-time space for such a long time makes this milestone even more special.”

“I feel incredibly grateful to have found Vasudha and to have grown with her along this journey. There is so much more to come, with some exciting twists ahead, and I can’t wait for the audience to see what unfolds next. Here’s to many more chapters of Vasudha!”

Abhishek Sharrma, who plays Devansh Singh Chauhan, added, “Some characters you play, and some characters become a part of you. Devansh will always be one of those characters for me. Completing 700 episodes is a huge milestone, and I feel fortunate to have experienced this journey with such a wonderful team and audience.”

“The show’s continued presence at the No. 1 position in the prime-time space and the love for Vasudha and Devansh have made this journey incredibly special. And for all the Vasudev and Dev fans who have been waiting for their special moments, there is something beautiful coming up. I’m really excited for everyone to see what’s next,” he added.

“Vasudha” airs every Monday to Friday on Zee TV.

--IANS

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