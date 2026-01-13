January 13, 2026 7:40 PM हिंदी

Priya Bhavani Shankar-starrer 'Hotspot 2 Much' to release on January 23

Photo Credit: KJB Talkies/Instagram

Chennai, Jan 13 (IANS) The makers of director Vignesh Karthick's upcoming entertainer 'Hotspot 2 Much', featuring actress Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead, on Tuesday announced that their film would hit screens on January 23 this year.

It may be recalled that the Censor Board has already cleared the film for release with a U/A certificate.

Taking to its Instagram page, KJB Talkies, the production house that has produced the film, wrote,"We’re arriving a little earlier than planned. #Hotspot2much hits theatres on Jan 23rd. The journey begins sooner than expected!"

A trailer of the film that was released recently by the makers has only gone on to add to the excitement of fans and filmbuffs.

The trailer showed that the second instalment in the Hotspot franchise would be on the same lines as the earlier part.

It begins with a mother asking her teenaged daughter about the caste of the family her boyfriend belongs to. "They are our people. Can't you tell just by looking at them," the modern daughter retorts. "How can you say that just by looking at them," the mother asks a little confused. The daughter responds, saying, "They didn't have tails. That means they belong to our species right."

The trailer then shows actor Ashwin Kumar confronting a drunk friend who has dozed off. "How dare you sleep when I am talking about something so important," he fumes. In reply, the drunk friend, waking up from deep sleep, replies, "Sorry machan, I tend to doze off if I don't like the story." The sequence reminds one of a controversy in which actor Ashwin Kumar was involved a few years ago. The trailer also shows that Rakshan and Aadhitya Baaskar play two die-hard fans of film stars. It is unclear as to what role Priya Bhavani Shankar plays in the film although there is one scene that shows her describing a situation where an old hero is cast with a young heroine. That apart, the film has empowered women characters, who express interest in having a DINK (Double Income No Kids) family and cuffing relationships.

The film, which has been directed by Vignesh Karthick, features actors Priya Bhavani Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah, Rakshan, Ashwin Kumar and Aadhitya Baaskar in the lead. Apart from these five actors, the film also features M S Baaskar, Bhavani sre , Brigida Saga and Sanjana tiwari in pivotal roles.

Interestingly, the film is being presented by actor Vishnu Vishal's production house, Vishnu Vishal Studioz.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by two camerman -- Jagadeesh Ravi and Joseph Paul. Music for the film has been scored by Satish Raghunathan while editing for the film is by Muthayan U. Art direction for the film has been handled by C Shanmugam. The film has been co-directed by Kishore Sankar.

