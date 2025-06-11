June 11, 2025 1:54 PM हिंदी

Private equity investments to revive in India in second half of 2025: Report

Private equity activity to revive in India in second half of 2025: Report

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Private equity (PE) activity in India is expected to revive in the second half of 2025 as market valuations stabilise and exit opportunities improve, according to a report on Wednesday.

India recorded 179 deals valued at $4.5 billion in May. Excluding IPOs and QIPs, the market saw 175 transactions worth $4.2 billion, reflecting a 17 per cent drop in volumes and a marginal 4 per cent decline in values compared to April, according to the report by Grant Thornton Bharat.

Additionally, the uptick in outbound M&A signals growing corporate confidence in global expansion and strategic diversification.

"May marked a slowdown in overall deal activity due to muted private equity sentiment. The emergence of two unicorns and an uptick in Corporate India's outbound deals indicate a promising deal outlook,” said Shanthi Vijetha, Partner, Growth at Grant Thornton Bharat.

“Expect deal momentum to build in the second half in the backdrop of a rejuvenated IPO market,” she mentioned.

The Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) activity in May remained steady, with 68 deals valued at $2.4 billion, marking a 75 per cent increase in deal value compared to April, despite a marginal 1 per cent dip in volumes.

Notably, outbound M&A activity saw a sharp rise, with 15 deals closed versus just two in April, signalling renewed confidence among Indian corporates to pursue cross-border growth and integration after nearly a decade.

The private equity sector saw a silver lining with the emergence of two unicorns -- Drools Pet Foods and JSW One Platforms -- reflecting selective investor optimism.

Capital markets remained subdued in May, with only two IPOs raising $0.3 billion -- consistent with the previous month's tepid activity.

Banking and Financial Services continued to dominate deal values, contributing 42 per cent of the total for the month, led by Sumitomo Mitsui's $1.6 billion investment in YES Bank.

The Retail and Consumer sector maintained strong deal momentum, driven by early-stage VC activity and large-ticket investments in fashion retail segments like Citykart's $68 million raise, the report said.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

USD 50,000 bonus shows AIFF has no system, no clue: Bhaichung Bhutia

USD 50,000 bonus shows AIFF has no system, no clue: Bhaichung Bhutia

Played pivotal role in creating structural backbone of Chenab railway bridge: Adani Cement

Played pivotal role in creating structural backbone of Chenab railway bridge: Adani Cement

For Ali Fazal, watching his daughter grow as human being is the most heartfelt cinematic moment

For Ali Fazal, watching his daughter grow as human being is the most heartfelt cinematic moment

‘Panchayat’ season 4 trailer is full of campaigns and chaos, to launch on June 24

‘Panchayat’ season 4 trailer is full of campaigns and chaos, to launch on June 24

Honeymoon murder case: SIT grills Sonam Raghuvanshi, others in Shillong

Honeymoon murder case: SIT grills Sonam Raghuvanshi, others in Shillong

India’s AI market to triple to $17 billion by 2027 with 1.25 million professionals

India’s AI market to triple to $17 billion with 1.25 million professionals by 2027

‘Let Her Go’ hitmaker Passenger to make three-city debut India tour in November

‘Let Her Go’ hitmaker Passenger to make three-city debut India tour in November

When Rana Daggubati broke into his impromptu love for biryani while shooting ‘Rana Naidu’ scene

When Rana Daggubati broke into his impromptu love for biryani while shooting ‘Rana Naidu’ scene

Private equity activity to revive in India in second half of 2025: Report

Private equity investments to revive in India in second half of 2025: Report

NTR commences dubbing for actioner ‘War 2’

NTR commences dubbing for actioner ‘War 2’