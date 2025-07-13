Pritam: Still haven’t deleted 'Metro...In Dino' folder, want to do so much more

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Music composer Pritam, who has been consistently delivering chartbuster music over 2 decades, has said that he is still working on the music of 'Metro...In Dino' even after the film’s release.

Those who know and have worked with Pritam, know very well that he becomes obsessed with his songs, to the point where he keeps working on them even after the entire film unit and producers think that the music is perfect, and nothing can be done to make it better.

The composer recently spoke with IANS, and shared that until he is creatively satisfied with his compositions, he keeps on working on songs. The same is the case with 'Metro...In Dino'.

Pritam told IANS, “I am still working on everything. I haven't deleted the folder of 'Metro...In Dino'. 'Metro...In Dino' as a soundtrack is still on in my mind”.

It’s been over a week since the release of the film, and the composer has to urgently deliver the soundtrack for the upcoming big ticket entertainer ‘War 2’ but he still isn’t over 'Metro...In Dino', and hopes he could make some minor tweaks in the films’ soundtrack before its OTT release.

He shared, “I still haven't moved on to ‘War 2’. I urgently have to deliver Ayan Mukerji. Once the folder of 'Metro...In Dino' is deleted from my mind, it will be permanently deleted. Once I’m satisfied that the album is done, I won't even listen to it again. I still hope that I can change some music pieces for the film’s OTT release. For that, I will have to work very hard, and I’m looking forward to it with excitement”.

The composer also spoke about the legacy of ‘Metro’ as a franchise, the baggage that 'Metro...In Dino' came with, and also pointed to the fact about KK’s vocals in ‘Life in a Metro’ that has been hiding in plain sight.

Pritam said that the “hangover of ‘Life in a Metro’ sits heavily on 'Metro...In Dino'”. Ever since the release of the music of 'Metro...In Dino', an entire generation has said that it has been missing KK’s vocals in the film. The late singer passed away in June 2022 following a heart attack.

Talking about KK's vocals in ‘Life in a Metro’, Pritam said, “A lot of people have written, ‘We went to the movie, the music is undoubtedly very good but, we missed KK's voice in the movie. We wanted to hear KK in the movie’. OK, what if I tell you that KK's voice was not in ‘Life in a Metro’? It's in your memory”.

He further mentioned, “If you go back and watch ‘Life in a Metro’, and hear the songs in the film, it is James' voice. Because it is supposed to be the band singing. ‘Alvida’ was sung by James in the movie, ‘O Meri Jaan’ was sung by Suhail Kaul in the movie. Similarly, ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahein Si’ was sung by Suhail in the movie and not Adnan Sami”.

He continued, “Even if you open Netflix today and see ‘Life in a Metro’, it will be James's voice and Suhail's voice, not KK. KK and Adnan Sami lent their vocals in the album version of ‘Life in a Metro’ and not the film. The album version of the songs became a mammoth over the years, and that’s how people associate KK with ‘Life in a Metro’”.

The music composer shared that ‘Life in a Metro’ became a cult over 18 years, “that’s almost 2 decades, give some time to 'Metro...In Dino'”.

“I promise you, it will also get love of epic proportions”, he added.

--IANS

aa/