Prince Narula: Romance in reality shows has now become fake

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Reality show star Prince Narula, who found his ladylove Yuvika Chaudhary in the ninth edition of “Bigg Boss”, feels that romance on reality shows now has largely turned into a strategy rather than a genuine emotion, with many contestants using relationships as a way to move ahead in the game.

Asked Prince, who is all set to enter the upcoming reality show “The 50” with his wife Yuvika, spoke to IANS about romance on reality television and said that many contestants now treat relationships as a shortcut to survival and visibility.

“See, what has happened now is that romance in reality shows has become fake,” said Prince.

He added, “People form relationships on the show, and once they come out, they go their separate ways. They think it’s an easy way to move ahead in the show. Even when I did shows earlier, especially in the beginning, such things did happen because it felt like that was how the world worked.”

Prince strongly feels that if someone is genuinely looking to find love, they can do so on a show.

Citing examples, Prince pointed out that Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin were on a reality show, while Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant eventually got married.

“I found my love on a reality show. Aly and Jasmine also found each other on a show. Suyyash and Kishwer got married; they too met on a show. So there are people who have truly found love through reality shows,” he added.

Having built a reputation as one of the most, does he worry that an emotional attachment to Yuvika might dilute his instinct to play ruthlessly in “The 50”?

“It’s an added layer of strength when my wife is with me on the show. I won’t have any tension about who is watching the show at home or what they might think. Also, I don’t worry much because I like to go with the flow.”

“Anyone who speaks to me with love will get my complete loyalty, and anyone who creates trouble—it’s our job to show them the door.”

Prince is often perceived as alpha, confrontational, and instinct-driven.

Asked if Yuvika has ever forced him to slow down, rethink a move, or soften a stance inside a game?

“That has never happened; she trusts me. I know my game. My game is very simple: if something is going wrong, I think like an audience member, step in, and take a stand. I don’t interfere in everyone’s business. So I know she trusts me in whatever I am going to do. Also, she knows that if I have won so many shows, then whatever I do or say will be logical.”

The actor and reality TV star says he has already won “Bigg Boss 9” with Yuvika.

“I always enter a show with the intention of playing well, not just winning. I am not God; I can’t win everything. But I do try to put in as much effort as I can to win, and with this show too, I will give it my all because this is for my fans.”

Produced by Banijay Asia, The 50 is India’s upcoming large-scale reality show. Streaming soon on JioHotstar and Colors, The 50 promises a bold new format set to disrupt the Indian reality TV playbook.

--IANS

dc/