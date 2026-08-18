Prince Narula misses wife Yuvika Chaudhary on Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s game show

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Reality star Prince Narula has shared that he would like to bring his wife Yuvika Chaudhary on the reality show, ‘Indian Game Show’ hosted by Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Prince spoke with IANS on the sets of the show along with Mannara Chopra, and shared that currently his wife is out of India, and he would love to bring her on the show just so he could have fun on the sets while participating in the show with her.

He told IANS, “She will come very soon. She has just come back from abroad. So, as soon as she comes back, we will have a game show”.

Bharti and Harsh can often be seen getting romantic on the show. When asked how much he is missing Yuvika, he said, “She is my wife. I want her to be romantic. But yes, I miss her in the show. When she comes, we will have a game show. People will enjoy it”.

He also spoke about the demanding nature of reality shows, as he said, “Mentally, physically (it is stressful). But in such game shows, there is no stress. In other shows, we go to compete. Here, if someone is playing seriously, he will feel like, I don't want to play seriously. I want to enjoy. I am not playing with that spirit. I want to enjoy as much as I can because I have done those things in my time. And I go to other shows too”.

The comedy family game show is set to premiere on August 24, 2026 on Sony TV.

--IANS

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