Modi govt's foreign policy safeguards national interests, establishes long-term ties with global powers: BJP

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent foreign visits have resulted in significant strategic, defence, and economic benefits for the country.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said this during a press conference at the party's headquarters in New Delhi on Prime Minister's recent visits to Seychelles, Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as the visits of Japan's top leadership to India.

Patra titled his presentation "10 Kadam, 10 Ka Dum" and noted that through these visits, India has further strengthened its role in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific regions. He remarked that India is emerging as a "force for stability" across this entire region today.

"While governments and policies in many countries have changed over the past few years, India has established global trust through political stability, policy continuity, and economic strength. India has maintained its stability amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, global conflicts, and economic challenges," he said.

The BJP MP described Prime Minister Modi's foreign visits as a move to "strengthen strategic alliances in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific regions".

He noted that India has expanded its presence and cooperation in the maritime domain, extending from Seychelles to Indonesia.

Citing Indonesia's Sabang Port, he highlighted its "immense strategic importance" due to its proximity to the Strait of Malacca. He pointed out that the Strait of Malacca is one of the world's busiest maritime routes, facilitating a vast amount of international trade.

"Indonesia's interest in developing Sabang Port is significant for India from the perspectives of maritime security and trade. This initiative will strengthen India's strategic reach in the Indian Ocean region," he said.

"Defence and maritime cooperation form a crucial foundation for any nation's strategic strength. While India previously relied heavily on imports to meet its defence needs, the country is now advancing in the fields of defence production and exports," the BJP spokesperson further stated.

Citing the cooperation with Indonesia regarding the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, he described it as a "testament to India's growing defence capabilities". "India is evolving from a mere purchaser of weapons into a partner and exporter of defence equipment," he said.

Patra also highlighted the significance of the defence agreements signed between India and New Zealand. He mentioned that agreements have been reached to enhance cooperation between the Indian Navy and the New Zealand Defence Force.

"An MoU on maritime cooperation has been signed between the two nations, which will further strengthen defence ties; under this framework, both countries will collaborate in areas such as maritime security, training, and mutual cooperation," he said.

The BJP MP stated that a key objective of Prime Minister Modi's visits has been to foster cooperation in sectors such as critical minerals, energy security, and new technologies.

"India is expanding its strategic partnerships amidst the changing global landscape," he added.

"The Modi government's foreign policy aims to safeguard India's national interests and establish long-term relationships with major global powers," Patra said, adding that the recent foreign visits have further enhanced India's influence on the global stage.

--IANS

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